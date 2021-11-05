The Editorial Board: It seems to us – Another reason to take the jab, keeping occupied and the sanitary habits of bears

As is often the case with complicated matters, the question of whether to vaccinate young children for Covid-19 goes beyond the surface issues. A child – or adult, for that matter – who is not vaccinated may infect others whose immune systems are weak.

That’s the concern of parents such as Kaitlin and Edward Grzybowski of Lancaster. Their 6-year-old son, Lucas, was diagnosed with a form of leukemia when he was 5. His prospects are good, but his immune system is compromised and it’s important not only for him to be immunized, but for those around him to be inoculated, as well. So get vaccinated, if not for yourself, then for those around you.

From the Don’t-Ask-Why file:

In Alberta this week, a teenager solved 300 Rubik’s Cubes. It took about 2 hours and 13 minutes, or something less than 30 seconds per cube.

Oh, yes … and he did it while riding a unicycle. With that, Jesse Bradford set the Guinness World Record for “most rotating puzzle cubes solved on a unicycle.” Naturally.