The Editorial Board: It seems to us – An awakening waterfront, the unsolved UFO mystery and a pointless penalty

Good news along Buffalo’s waterfront. With help from public and private sources, the area is getting a big lift.

Construction could begin in just a few months at Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park – the former LaSalle Park – just where Lake Erie begins emptying into the Niagara River. While much of the work won’t begin for up to another year, some projects may start shortly. Among them is a pedestrian bridge over Interstate 190.

The $120 million park project is funded by the estate of Ralph Wilson, whose name is also attached to Explore & More – The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Museum. There, a $250,000 grant from KeyBank in partnership with the First Niagara Foundation will help the children’s museum recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. With it, the museum has hired four educational staffers, filled four administrative positions and extended its hours of operation.

And also at Canalside, the Buffalo Heritage Carousel’s first four weeks of operation saw more than 20,000 riders take advantage of the waterfront’s newest attraction. And, already, work on a replica Erie Canal packet boat is underway at the recently constructed Canalside Longshed. It will mark the canal’s bicentennial in 2025.

Altogether, it counts as a great awakening of a tremendous, long underappreciated resource.