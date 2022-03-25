The Editorial Board: It seems to us – A moment of Senate clarity, concert crowding and a home for banned books

It was one of those moments that history will remember.
In a passionate and necessary pushback to the ugly distortions in Republican questioning of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey put the critics in their place, knocking down their falsities and celebrating a moment that should resonate with all Americans, especially Blacks and other minorities.
“You did not get there because of some left-wing agenda,” Booker said Wednesday as the confirmation hearing continued. “You didn’t get here because of some dark money groups,” he said, as Jackson wiped away tears. “You got here how every Black woman in America who’s gotten anywhere has done: By being, like Ginger Rogers said, ‘I did everything Fred Astaire did, but backwards in heels.’ ”
It was, he said, a moment to savor. “I’m not letting anybody in the Senate steal my joy ... Don’t worry, my sister. Don’t worry. God has got you. How do I know that? Because you’re here and I know what it’s taken for you to sit in that seat.” And, later: “This country is getting better and better and better. … The greatest country in the world, the United States of America will be better because of you.”
It's on YouTube. It was, at that moment, what a senator – what any American – should sound like.
…
Some people oppose the construction of an amphitheater on Buffalo’s Outer Harbor for aesthetic or environmental reasons, but others are more concerned with practicalities. As one seasoned concertgoer from Allentown observed to The News this week, “… getting out of that location was worse than a Darien Lake and an Artpark show combined. It would have to be an artist I’ve followed and been in love with for years to get me to go back there.”
Planners insist traffic will be manageable. Still, if only there was some other location, also on the water, nearer to downtown and with access to buses and Metro Rail …
Oh, wait …
…
As book-banning becomes newly popular in this country – especially in schools – there’s some good news in Maine. Twenty-two miles out in the ocean, the library on Matinicus Island – 9.9 square miles, population 91 – wants the books that others reject.
“We are buying banned books in order to publicly push back against the impetus to ban books. To say, ‘If you don’t want it in your library, we want it in ours,’ ” supporter Eva Murray told the Bangor Daily News. Among those books is “And Tango Makes Three,” which the American Library Association says is one of the most banned in the country.
It’s an example worth following.
• • •
