The Editorial Board: It seems to us – A moment of Senate clarity, concert crowding and a home for banned books

It was one of those moments that history will remember.

In a passionate and necessary pushback to the ugly distortions in Republican questioning of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey put the critics in their place, knocking down their falsities and celebrating a moment that should resonate with all Americans, especially Blacks and other minorities.

“You did not get there because of some left-wing agenda,” Booker said Wednesday as the confirmation hearing continued. “You didn’t get here because of some dark money groups,” he said, as Jackson wiped away tears. “You got here how every Black woman in America who’s gotten anywhere has done: By being, like Ginger Rogers said, ‘I did everything Fred Astaire did, but backwards in heels.’ ”

It was, he said, a moment to savor. “I’m not letting anybody in the Senate steal my joy ... Don’t worry, my sister. Don’t worry. God has got you. How do I know that? Because you’re here and I know what it’s taken for you to sit in that seat.” And, later: “This country is getting better and better and better. … The greatest country in the world, the United States of America will be better because of you.”