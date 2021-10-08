The Editorial Board: It seems to us – A misuse of communications, a welcome expansion and welcome to Douglasville

Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw has been out making the rounds in the Town of Hamburg, where he is running for supervisor, forgoing another run for comptroller. He’s so focused on that race that he is using his official comptroller’s web page to speak directly to the good people of that Southtowns burg.

After Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced his budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2022 last week, Mychajliw reacted with his usual criticism. Not so usual: He singled out the budget’s effect on Hamburg residents in a statement from the comptroller’s office. “Mark Poloncarz thinks you are stupid,” Mychajliw wrote. “The Erie County Executive thinks Hamburg taxpayers are stupid. … I will show exactly how he is raising taxes on families in Hamburg and Erie County.”

We know that Hamburg residents are the current apple of his eye, but shouldn’t a county official avoid playing electoral favorites when acting as a budget watchdog? Anybody wonder what he’d have said had Poloncarz done the same?

…

After a frustrating delay, the new veterans cemetery in Pembroke is finally on track to becoming what it was meant to be: a large and respectful burial ground for nearly 10,000 U.S. veterans.