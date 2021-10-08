The Editorial Board: It seems to us – A misuse of communications, a welcome expansion and welcome to Douglasville

Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw has been out making the rounds in the Town of Hamburg, where he is running for supervisor, forgoing another run for comptroller. He’s so focused on that race that he is using his official comptroller’s web page to speak directly to the good people of that Southtowns burg.
After Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced his budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2022 last week, Mychajliw reacted with his usual criticism. Not so usual: He singled out the budget’s effect on Hamburg residents in a statement from the comptroller’s office. “Mark Poloncarz thinks you are stupid,” Mychajliw wrote. “The Erie County Executive thinks Hamburg taxpayers are stupid. … I will show exactly how he is raising taxes on families in Hamburg and Erie County.”
We know that Hamburg residents are the current apple of his eye, but shouldn’t a county official avoid playing electoral favorites when acting as a budget watchdog? Anybody wonder what he’d have said had Poloncarz done the same?
…
After a frustrating delay, the new veterans cemetery in Pembroke is finally on track to becoming what it was meant to be: a large and respectful burial ground for nearly 10,000 U.S. veterans.
Just getting the initial work begun was a yearslong project. When it was finally approved two years ago, the cemetery provided space for only 4,000 veterans. But with new funding and pressure from Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, the Department of Veterans Affairs recently agreed to a new contract that will expand the cemetery to accommodate the remains of 9,042 veterans.
“We pretty much got everything we wanted,” said Patrick W. Welch, a retired Marine and longtime advocate of the cemetery. A salute to all who made this happen.
…
Douglas Jemal is buying again. The developer, a transplant from Washington, D.C., this week added the Walter J. Mahoney State Office Building to his burgeoning catalog of projects. It’s all good for Buffalo which, sooner or later, someone is bound to start calling Douglasville.
• • •
