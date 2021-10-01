The Editorial Board: It seems to us – A ‘genius’ with Buffalo roots, making a young fan’s day, and a four-footed thief

When Emmanuel Sanders scored his second touchdown against Washington, the Bills wide receiver handed the football to the ecstatic young fan who was sitting in the stands with his father. It was a class act, and an acknowledgment of the role that sports figures continue play in the lives of young fans.

“Aw, man. It felt good. It felt really good,” Sanders said later about his two touchdowns. “I think the best part was handing that ball to that kid and seeing the reaction. I think that’s what it’s about.”

With his generous act, Sanders gave a child a lifelong memory in the same way that players from Babe Ruth to Gordie Howe to Roger Staubach have done for generations. It was, as Sanders said, what it’s all about.

What do you call a Tennessee thief who walks off with a 33-pound package of chemicals for a fish pond? The same thing you call a Connecticut pilferer who absconds with a delivery of toilet paper: You call it a curious, fearless, inconsiderate black bear. Check it out here.

