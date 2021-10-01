The Editorial Board: It seems to us – A ‘genius’ with Buffalo roots, making a young fan’s day, and a four-footed thief

Earning a MacArthur Foundation fellowship may not officially certify you as a “genius,” but it’s one of American culture’s highest honors. Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, a graduate of Bennett High School in Buffalo who teaches African American studies at Princeton University, joined that exclusive club this week.
The foundation each year selects 25 fellowship winners who receive $625,000, no-strings awards each year for five years. This year’s recipients of so-called “genius grants” include Ibram X. Kendi, a historian and writer whose book “How to Be an Antiracist” became a New York Times bestseller.
Taylor – whose father is Henry Louis Taylor Jr., director of the Center for Urban Studies at the University at Buffalo – earned degrees from several universities in Illinois before joining Princeton. She lives in Philadelphia.
Taylor told the Chicago Sun-Times she will put some of the grant money toward a book she’s writing that will try to “understand what happened to the promise of civil rights.”
It’s gratifying to see a native daughter of Buffalo vault into national prominence.
…
To see the joy in Dylan DiMaggio’s face last Sunday was to be reminded of the magic professional sports can work in a child’s life.
When Emmanuel Sanders scored his second touchdown against Washington, the Bills wide receiver handed the football to the ecstatic young fan who was sitting in the stands with his father. It was a class act, and an acknowledgment of the role that sports figures continue play in the lives of young fans.
“Aw, man. It felt good. It felt really good,” Sanders said later about his two touchdowns. “I think the best part was handing that ball to that kid and seeing the reaction. I think that’s what it’s about.”
With his generous act, Sanders gave a child a lifelong memory in the same way that players from Babe Ruth to Gordie Howe to Roger Staubach have done for generations. It was, as Sanders said, what it’s all about.
…
What do you call a Tennessee thief who walks off with a 33-pound package of chemicals for a fish pond? The same thing you call a Connecticut pilferer who absconds with a delivery of toilet paper: You call it a curious, fearless, inconsiderate black bear. Check it out here.
• • •
