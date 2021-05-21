The Editorial Board: It seems to us – $5 million to protect your health and the gator wasn’t looking for a burger

It should have been obvious from the start. The way to increase the number Americans getting Covid-19 vaccinations is to offer them a remote chance to win big money.

Ohio has seen a surge in vaccinations since Gov. Mike DeWine announced the $5 million “Vax-a-Million” lottery: A week after DeWine said the state would award five vaccinated residents $1 million, the state’s Department of Health reported more than 113,000 people received their first dose.

Not to be outdone, New York is offering “Vax and Scratch,” which will provide a first prize of $5 million. It’s equal to buying a $20 lottery ticket, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in Buffalo on Thursday. The program begins Monday and ends this Friday, May 28, and is available only at the state’s mass vaccination sites, including the University at Buffalo’s South Campus and the Rochester Dome Arena.

Bottom line: Do what you already should have done and maybe win a fortune.

• • •