The Editorial Board: It seems to us – 14 days for an attempted overthrow, the Guard to the rescue and … say, what?

Some may support the 14-day jail term that federal prosecutors are seeking for an Amherst woman who joined the Jan. 6 insurrection, screaming obscenities at police and urging rioters to hold the line while using her cellphone to record the deadly attack. After all, as some note, Traci J. Sunstrum counseled the mob against violence – good luck with that – and did not, herself, engage in theft, destruction or violence.
She didn’t?
The mob’s point was to overturn a fair election that didn’t go the way the incumbent wanted. That’s democratic violence of a high order, far worse than vandalism and even violence, which occurs daily in American life.
Fourteen days is a joke. No one who stormed the Capitol that day should get less than a year, including this “peaceful” insurrectionist.
…
Here’s a toast to the New York National Guard members who arrived in Erie County this week to help out at three nursing homes owned by the Catholic Health System.
It’s not the first time the National Guard has been pressed into health care service, as Covid-19 threatens lives and workers tilt into exhaustion.
At least a dozen members of the Guard are expected here, not providing direct care, but freeing up other personnel to look after residents. It’s a sign of how serious this crisis of nearly two years has been and how serious it remains, even as the Omicron surge wanes.
It’s also a sign to the unvaccinated to do their part. Anyone who fails to take that action is, directly or indirectly, risking the well-being of untold numbers of others.
…
Mothers, beware: If your sons or daughters want to go ice fishing, there may be more going on than meets the eye, so to speak.
That, at least, is the conclusion of Craig Shubert, mayor of Hudson, Ohio, an upscale suburb of Cleveland. Shubert believes that if ice shanties are allowed on a frozen city lake, then … well, let him tell it:
“Does someone come back next year and say, ‘I want an ice shanty on Hudson Springs Park for x amount of time?’ ” Shubert said. “And if you then allow ice fishing with shanties, then that leads to another problem – prostitution. Now you’ve got the police chief and the police department involved.”
Why didn’t anyone else think of that? Could it be because they’re not goofballs?
• • •
