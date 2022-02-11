The Editorial Board: It seems to us – 14 days for an attempted overthrow, the Guard to the rescue and … say, what?

It’s also a sign to the unvaccinated to do their part. Anyone who fails to take that action is, directly or indirectly, risking the well-being of untold numbers of others.

…

Mothers, beware: If your sons or daughters want to go ice fishing, there may be more going on than meets the eye, so to speak.

That, at least, is the conclusion of Craig Shubert, mayor of Hudson, Ohio, an upscale suburb of Cleveland. Shubert believes that if ice shanties are allowed on a frozen city lake, then … well, let him tell it:

“Does someone come back next year and say, ‘I want an ice shanty on Hudson Springs Park for x amount of time?’ ” Shubert said. “And if you then allow ice fishing with shanties, then that leads to another problem – prostitution. Now you’ve got the police chief and the police department involved.”

Why didn’t anyone else think of that? Could it be because they’re not goofballs?

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.