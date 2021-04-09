The Editorial Board: It seems to us - The matter of alcohol and when Buffalo turns into Trenton

No one can blame restaurant owners and workers for their frustration. Only a few weeks after a judge issued a preliminary injunction that allowed the state’s restaurants to stay open past an 11 p.m. curfew, an appellate court reinstated the curfew, at least until the case is concluded.
We’re all for caution as the state tries to beat back another possible wave of Covid-19 infections even as the vaccinations gain speed. But is there a compromise? End alcohol service at 11, but allow the businesses to continue serving food and customers to share time together.
Maybe alcohol isn’t the problem – and there’s a lot of money in it – but it’s worth exploring as the state tries to protect residents while doing the least harm to businesses.
…
Anyone who has ridden an Amtrak train from points south into New York City has passed a bridge sign in central New Jersey that says, “Trenton makes, the world takes.”
This year, it’s Trenton doing the taking. The Triple-A Buffalo Bisons announced Friday they will start their season playing “home” games in New Jersey’s capital city, at the home of the Trenton Thunder.
Sahlen Field in Buffalo is being spruced up to host games by the Herd’s major league parent club, the Toronto Blue Jays. Covid-19 restrictions in Canada make playing most professional sports there impossible.
The most curious part of the change is that Buffalo players will wear “Trenton” on their uniforms for games there, but their Buffalo uniforms for road games. We know there’s no crying in baseball, but must we sacrifice our team’s identity? The final indignity will be if the Trenton ballpark sells New Jersey pork roll sandwiches but no beef on weck.
• • •
