OK. We just rifled through our desk drawers to check for any expiring New York Lottery tickets and … did not find any winners. But someone out there is holding onto a coffee-stained Cash4Life winning ticket worth $1 million. Who would hold onto a ticket to near-expiration – May 28 – without claiming that financial freedom pass?

As News staff reporter Dan Herbeck wrote, apparently many people forfeit such lucky chances. Since 2018, more than $833 million worth of winning New York Lottery tickets have expired because the winners failed to redeem them. Most are small prize winners, but some are worth a whopping $1 million or more.

• • •

It’s not just people playing games of chance leaving money on the table. The IRS is looking for taxpayers who are owned a total of $1.5 billion in unclaimed 2019 refunds.

Seems the pandemic’s impact caused some filers to forget to file. Others filed paper returns that were never processed by the IRS. Whoops.

Whatever the reason, IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel is trying to get the word out: Taxpayers have until July 17 to submit a tax return and get a long-owed refund. And don’t forget the Earned Income Tax Credit.

• • •

And there’s more. New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli is known for his campaign to persuade individuals and companies to check the New York State Unclaimed Funds website (osc.state.ny.us/unclaimed-funds), which boasts: “$17.5 BILLION in Lost Money and, “Unclaimed Funds Every day New York State returns $1.5 million to those who file claims here. Is any yours?”

Well, is it?

• • •

