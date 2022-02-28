The Editorial Board: It’s too soon to conclude we’re past all pandemic danger, but hopeful signs start to appear

It feels like an ending and, perhaps, that’s what it is. The question is: an ending of what? A chapter? A section? Or the whole story of the pandemic?

In fact, medical experts say, it’s too soon to declare an end to the pandemic, though there is a risk that many people will interpret the relaxation of precautions as the signal for an aggressive return to normal. Western New Yorkers need to resist that temptation.

Still, with masking mandates falling around the state and other parts of the country, this counts as a welcome moment after two years of abuse by a deadly virus. With Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations tumbling, masking requirements for indoor public spaces and local government buildings have already come to an end and, as of Wednesday, mandatory masking in New York schools will also be over.

It’s a fine moment, but let’s be clear about it. Credit goes to those who are fully vaccinated – including having booster – and those who, without whining about it, put on a mask. Everyone else, except those with a legitimate medical excuse, were part of the problem – and could be again.