The Editorial Board: It’s too soon to conclude we’re past all pandemic danger, but hopeful signs start to appear

It feels like an ending and, perhaps, that’s what it is. The question is: an ending of what? A chapter? A section? Or the whole story of the pandemic?
In fact, medical experts say, it’s too soon to declare an end to the pandemic, though there is a risk that many people will interpret the relaxation of precautions as the signal for an aggressive return to normal. Western New Yorkers need to resist that temptation.
Still, with masking mandates falling around the state and other parts of the country, this counts as a welcome moment after two years of abuse by a deadly virus. With Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations tumbling, masking requirements for indoor public spaces and local government buildings have already come to an end and, as of Wednesday, mandatory masking in New York schools will also be over.
It’s a fine moment, but let’s be clear about it. Credit goes to those who are fully vaccinated – including having booster – and those who, without whining about it, put on a mask. Everyone else, except those with a legitimate medical excuse, were part of the problem – and could be again.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced over the weekend that mandatory masking would end on Wednesday in New York schools. The decision is in line with action in other states and with new federal guidance on the pandemic.
Earlier in February, as the Omicron surge was petering out, Hochul ended masking requirements for indoor public spaces. Shortly after that, when Erie County’s infection rate fell into the new “medium” category issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz dropped masking requirements for those who enter any Erie County buildings.
Poloncarz simultaneously ended the vaccination requirement for entering KeyBank Center. Perhaps it will work out, but it’s been a useful standard and might have been worth keeping in place. Nevertheless, its end will make it easier to manage the crowds expected for the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament scheduled here on March 17 and 19. Without that change, confusion would likely have reigned.
Significantly, any county, city, or school district – including individual schools – can opt to keep a masking requirement in place. And anyone is, of course, free to wear a mask in any location and some might choose to do that, among them people with compromised immune systems and those with other risk factors, such as chronic illnesses or age. Those decisions should be respected.
Masking is still required on airplanes and recommended in settings where infections remain at the CDC’s highest level, based on local factors including the number of new cases and their impact on local hospitals. As of Friday, more than 70% of the U.S. population was in counties where the new calculations placed them at low or medium risk. That included all Western New York counties, with most falling into the medium category.
It’s all good news, but it’s also important to remember that we don’t know what could be coming next, just as we didn’t expect the Omicron variant after Delta. It could change again and, if it does, we’ve learned not to be surprised. Still, it’s fair to hope that, maybe this time, we can finally start to move past this ordeal.
