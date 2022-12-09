The Editorial Board: It’s too bad it took a threat, but schools need to drop offensive names

Iroquois Central School Board members demonstrated some measure of common sense when they appeared willing, if a little reluctantly, to change the district’s Native American team name or its logo. Now, they must figure out how to make the change.

Sooner is better.

That same could be said for other school districts determined to hang on to old stereotypes and tropes that degrade fellow human beings. The directive to change the offensive names of school teams and mascots is already a couple of decades old.

Now school districts have greater incentive to replace Native American team names, logos and imagery by the end of this school year: loss of money.

In a memo to school district, Deputy Education Commissioner James N. Baldwin laid it out bluntly: Districts risk not only withholding of state aid, but the removal of the superintendents and board members.

It’s a shame it came to that, but 21 years after then state education Commissioner Richard P. Mills urged school districts to end the use of Native American mascots as soon as possible, it’s obvious that urging isn’t enough.

As Baldwin observed in his memo, “Arguments that community members support the use of such imagery or that it is ‘respectful’ to Native Americans are no longer tenable.”

The offending school districts range throughout Western New York. The logo for the Iroquois Central Chiefs is a Native American with feathers. The brazenly demeaning image on the school district’s website is startling. Like other images adorning school websites, paraphernalia, clothing and playing fields, it represents a mind-set that needs to be understood as unacceptable.

The problem rests with those who remain blind to this bias. Among them is Marilla Town Supervisor Earl Gingerich Jr., who is quoted in a recent News article: “At no time have we ever felt we were dishonoring the Native Americans, particularly the Iroquois Nation and the six tribes.” Gingerich is an Iroquois graduate. The supervisor and the Marilla Town Board should check with Native Americans.

Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong Sr. praised the state directive and went to say, “Names and imagery that mock, degrade and devalue Native heritage, culture and people have no place in our society. The historic decimation of Native people should not be celebrated in any fashion or used as a community rallying cry, especially in the realm of education.” Amen.

So what about those Iroquois Central School Board members and others who are wringing their hands over possible community divisions – which they are helping to create – along with the costs of making these overdue changes?

They should start by re-reading Baldwin’s memo, particularly the part about the withholding state aid. We understand that these names become engrained in community life. Like wallpaper, they’re just part of the environment. But that doesn’t make them right or acceptable.

Listen to Armstrong, not the angry voice in your heads.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.