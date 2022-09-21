The Editorial Board: It’s past time for the border to be free of ArriveCan complications

It now looks as though the Canadian government is willing to remove a final bureaucratic obstacle to crossing the border, according to anonymous reports. A bilateral meeting of U.S. lawmakers and members of the Canadian parliament on Sept. 14 has reached consensus on the issue.

It’s about time. The ArriveCan requirements no longer even make sense, as Rep. Brian Higgins observed. “As of June, if you came into Canada on a plane or train, you weren’t required to be vaccinated. ... If you’re in a car, you are. Why does the mode of transportation determine who should and shouldn’t be vaccinated?” asked Higgins, a stalwart advocate for resuming normal border access.

Of the countless burdens that came with the pandemic, having a tough time getting across the U.S.-Canada border was certainly not the worst, but the problems it caused shouldn’t be underestimated.

It was most serious for those separated from families and loved ones by the Covid-19 restrictions of 2020-21. Even the vaccinated were unable to cross then.

Slowly – much too slowly – the barriers eroded. While, eventually, those with family and property on the other side of the border were able to cross, it took two years for semi-normal vehicular traffic to resume (in April 2022), and even that concession had its downside: The ArriveCan app, an annoying digital report that many couldn’t bother to complete, or even locate.

Possibly irreparable harm has already been done by the border closure, including the loss of tourism revenue on both sides. This may have been sadly necessary in the beginning, but, for many months, increased vaccination rates in both countries have made such economic harm more a senseless punishment than an unfortunate side effect.

As Higgins notes, “… people have adjusted their economic behavior to avoid the bridge altogether, to avoid going over to Canada, and Canadians into the United States.”

That is not sustainable economic news for either country and it’s a trend that must be reversed.

In Western New York, Niagara Falls, already missing its large contingent of international travelers – the ones who spend the most money there – didn’t need the additional blow to its tourism revenues caused by ArriveCan. A casual spontaneous trip across the border, which many travelers to Niagara Falls, N.Y., like to include, was no longer easily possible.

Regular visitors to such destinations as Toronto and Niagara-on-the-Lake report that even with ArriveCan they have been subjected to random testing. A recent CBC report details the ordeal of a Lancaster woman, Cathy Pudlewski, who was given a test at the border and had to take it in the lobby of a Shaw Festival theater. According to the report, “The 73-year-old from Lancaster, New York said she was crossing the border to nearby Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. to see a play in mid-August when she was told she would need to complete a test and was handed a testing kit.”

These tests are not rapid tests, so Pudlewski would not have known her results until after returning to the United States, rendering unlikely the idea that this somehow protected Canadians.

These absurdities are not helping anyone in either country. It’s time to return to the normal border identification and security requirements.

Maybe then, both Americans and Canadians can get back to the regular trips, for either business or pleasure, that have made the relationship between our two countries so amicable – and profitable.

