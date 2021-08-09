The Editorial Board: It’s expensive, but a master plan points a way forward for Central Terminal

At least now, there’s a figure to work with: A new report concludes that it will cost up to $297 million to restore the Central Terminal, Buffalo’s last remaining architecture jewel without serious money committed to its salvation.
It’s a figure that might make many people blanch, especially given that previous estimates had come around one-third of the new figure. Nevertheless, it appears to be an honest number, based on the most in-depth study ever done on the historic building, according to Monica Pellegrino Faix, executive director of the nonprofit Central Terminal Restoration Corp.
But two observations can put the cost in context:
• Developer Douglas Jemal, who has taken on other challenging projects in Buffalo and is thirsting to add the terminal to his list, said that in his experience, such estimates are frequently incorrect.
• There’s no practical alternative but to begin the work, anyway. The building can’t be left to continue to deteriorate and the costs of demolishing it would be prohibitive. That leaves the happy choice of planning a future for it. As with the ongoing restorations of the Statler Hotel and of Buffalo’s Richardson towers – the latter project initially led by Pellegrino Faix – it’s important to find a way.
The Restoration Corp. and Jemal are approaching the task from different vantage points – the Restoration Corp. is the one actually tasked with the job – but they agree on a fundamental point: The terminal is unique and it needs to be saved.
“It’s the most beloved building in Buffalo,” Pellegrino Faix said. “Addressing the Central Terminal is the most important thing we can do to symbolize that the economic opportunities Buffalo is experiencing is for everybody.”
Jemal echoed the point, calling the gigantic structure “a Buffalo masterpiece second to none … a Picasso.”
Perhaps even more important is that Rep. Brian Higgins also agrees. The building’s significance to Buffalo can’t be overstated, he said. “The Central Terminal is the catalyst for the economic revival of the entirety of the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood,” he said.
Higgins, D-Buffalo, sits on the influential House Ways and Means Committee. His influence will be essential, if not determinative.
The cost estimate for the building is part of its new master plan, produced by James Lima Planning + Development of New York City. To start, the plan strategically proposes creating a “Civic Commons” that would offer year-round events and activities. It would include the terminal’s concourse, waiting room and former restaurant, as well as the plaza and grounds outside.
The approach is wisely meant not just to begin the work, but to position the property for future development. Ideas include housing, an innovation hub, a film industry post-production and screening center, a cultural center and a nonprofit anchor.
The master plan is, in part, the result of smart community outreach that included Broadway-Fillmore residents and the wider community. Three public meetings drew 325 participants and produced six focus groups. It’s the kind of effort that can produce public support.
That’s essential, especially given that Higgins sees the terminal as “the catalyst for the economic revival of the entirety of the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood” – a vision shared by Pellegrino Faix.
Figuring out how to restore and repurpose this remarkable building has been an elusive goal, given its condition and location far from downtown. Fortunately, no one is suggesting that it simply be abandoned.
The master plan has been a long time coming: The terminal opened in 1929 and saw its last passengers 42 years ago. But this feels like a new start.
With the master plan, it’s clear that the job is going to be more challenging than most people anticipated, logistically and financially, But there’s no avoiding it and, what is more, there are many potential rewards for pursuing it. Now there’s a direction forward. That counts as a win. We should get on with it.
