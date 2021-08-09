The Editorial Board: It’s expensive, but a master plan points a way forward for Central Terminal

At least now, there’s a figure to work with: A new report concludes that it will cost up to $297 million to restore the Central Terminal, Buffalo’s last remaining architecture jewel without serious money committed to its salvation.

It’s a figure that might make many people blanch, especially given that previous estimates had come around one-third of the new figure. Nevertheless, it appears to be an honest number, based on the most in-depth study ever done on the historic building, according to Monica Pellegrino Faix, executive director of the nonprofit Central Terminal Restoration Corp.

But two observations can put the cost in context:

• Developer Douglas Jemal, who has taken on other challenging projects in Buffalo and is thirsting to add the terminal to his list, said that in his experience, such estimates are frequently incorrect.

• There’s no practical alternative but to begin the work, anyway. The building can’t be left to continue to deteriorate and the costs of demolishing it would be prohibitive. That leaves the happy choice of planning a future for it. As with the ongoing restorations of the Statler Hotel and of Buffalo’s Richardson towers – the latter project initially led by Pellegrino Faix – it’s important to find a way.