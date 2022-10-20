The Editorial Board: It’s easy to understand the fears, but ‘firearms’ and ‘churches’ don’t mix

For a depressing sign of the times, consider the response of two Western New York pastors who object to the new state law that prohibits carrying firearms into churches.

The Rev. Jimmie Hardaway Jr. of Trinity Baptist Church in Niagara Falls and Bishop Larry A. Boyd of Open Praise Full Gospel Baptist Church in Buffalo say they need to be armed to protect the congregations. They have sued the state, claiming infringement of their Second Amendment right to bear arms.

In church.

In what is supposed to be a welcoming place.

The reason for the pastors’ fears should be obvious: Recent years have seen shootings in houses of worship in a suburb of Birmingham, Ala.; Sutherland Springs, Texas; Charleston, S.C.; Pittsburgh; Laguna Woods, Calif.; and more. Attacks in churches are hardly rare; those buildings were ready targets in southern states in the civil rights era. Still, hate crime figures from the FBI show that violent attacks in houses of worship rose by 34.8% between 2014 and 2018. Hardaway and Boyd are not making it up.

Still, it marks a profoundly sad moment in the region’s and country’s history when preachers feel the need to sue their own government so that they can pack heat during prayer services. For that, much of the blame goes to the confusing and dangerously interpreted Second Amendment, whose roots are firmly grounded in the 18th century – the era not of AR-15s, but muskets. Its most vociferous advocates seem to believe that just about anyone should be allowed to carry any kind of gun in any place they wish. The 21st century results have been catastrophic.

Alone among democracies, the United States suffers what seems like a never-ending onslaught of mass killings, including the racially drenched tragedy that took the lives of 10 innocent Buffalonians in May. The Second Amendment is what sets us apart.

Its authors could hardly have contemplated the highly efficient killing machines of the 21st century or the technology that cultivates hatred and radicalization. Their proscription for a “well regulated militia” has gone by the wayside. And the amendment’s loudest defenders – now including a majority of the U.S. Supreme Court – are furiously determined to give it the most extreme reading they can muster.

In that light, and given the alarming rise in violence at houses of worship, it’s not hard to see the point of pastors who want to carry guns in their churches. They want to protect their worshippers, maybe even discourage the violence that could come through their doors. They want to do this, even if it requires them to drag their sanctuaries to a place where they should never go. How welcoming can a church or synagogue or mosque be if its spirit is permeated by the fear of violence? How peaceful or loving?

It’s not just churches of course; they are merely the most jarring examples of the corrupting influence of the American gun culture. Or should that designation be reserved for schools, such as the one in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 elementary school students and two teachers were murdered? Some think the solution there is to arm teachers, as if their jobs aren’t already difficult enough; as if it isn’t already hard enough to find applicants with a passion for teaching and the politics that accompany it.

There is a sickness in our midst and we focus on the symptoms rather than the causes: violent people with easy access to military-style weapons. And because of that, men of the cloth plead to bring guns into their churches. How terribly sad.

• • •

