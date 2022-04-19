The Editorial Board: It’s an unclear moment as Covid mandates fall and infections, though milder, rise again

Confused about Covid? It’s not surprising, given the nature of the virus, the limitations of science and the wretched politics that have permeated the effort to tame the pandemic.

Cases are rising as masks come off and Omicron subvariants race through the state. But hospitalizations are stable.

In some places, mainly in the Northeast, mask mandates are being reinstituted. Yet, on Monday, a federal judge struck down the mandate requiring masks to be worn on airplanes and other modes of public transportation.

The ruling was based not on science but law: The judge concluded that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which instituted the rule, lacked the authority. Prominent airlines promptly made masks optional. It won’t take long to see if airplane trips become superspreader events, as this month’s Gridiron Dinner in Washington, D.C., was.

At the high-profile dinner – the first since 2019 – more than 70 people were infected, including members of Congress, White House officials and journalists. It was, as an opinion piece in USA Today claimed, a public health disaster. Still, none of those infected seems to have become seriously ill.

Nor did House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was infected at a different gathering. She was reported to be asymptomatic. Two years ago, someone of her age – she’s 82 – could well have ended up in a hospital, isolated and laboring to breathe.

This, no doubt, counts as progress. As promised, Covid-19 vaccinations and boosters are protecting against serious illness and death. As expected, though, the disease remains well entrenched.

Omicron and its subvariants are more easily transmitted than its previous versions, but so far cause less serious illness. Together, those factors mean local health care infrastructures are less likely to be overwhelmed, as some were earlier in this pandemic, sometimes with tragic results.

Still, the moment feels about as confusing as any during the pandemic, though one in which catastrophic illness or death seems a more remote possibility. That, at least, makes it less stressful. That’s probably good.

The asterisk – it’s a large one – is that risks remain. People are still dying from Covid-19. The country will soon surpass 1 million Covid deaths. Some of them will be unvaccinated. Others may be only partly protected by immunizations because of underlying medical conditions or other factors. Some may be infected by people who refuse to do their part – who aren’t vaccinated, who won’t wear a mask where it still might be wise, who don’t accept that their freedom comes with responsibilities.

That behavior is part of the reason that our progress through the pandemic reads like a stock market chart during a financial crisis, with improvements followed by setbacks. Perhaps that was inevitable.

Covid-19 is a challenge like no other seen in a century. Not only is the virus lethal, but it arrived at a litigious period of American life, made worse as social media, misinformation and other corrupting influences unleashed punishing levels of self-absorption.

The “Me Generation” was an insult earned by baby boomers, but if it was bad in the 1960s and '70s, it’s worse now. Millions of Americans not only refuse to be vaccinated, but take mask requirements to court. It’s all about them and their right to reject the self-evident demands of public health.

So it goes. On Tuesday, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority lifted mask mandates for buses, Metro Rail and its airports. Amtrak officials announced on Monday that masks would no longer be required for riders but said they were nonetheless “welcome and remain an important preventive measure against Covid-19.”

That advice perhaps best sums up where we are now and where, eventually, we had to be. The pandemic appears to be easing into the endemic that has been long predicted. Emergency powers, as previously held by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, are appropriately ending and mandates are falling. But infections are once again rising. The word “superspreader” remains fixed in the American lexicon.

That leaves people with the confusing task of evaluating their own safety and that of those around them. Be careful, be thoughtful and be well.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.