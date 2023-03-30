As this state and others wander through the weeds of legalizing marijuana, it’s fair to observe that American government is working as it was designed, with states acting as laboratories of policy. Nevertheless, New Yorkers and others need Washington to catch up.

Consider the irony: Even though a federal appeals court just cleared the way for five regions of the state to issue licenses for legal cannabis stores, the federal government, itself, still classifies marijuana as a Schedule I drug. That defines pot as having no medical use and a high potential for abuse. Kind of like alcohol.

Nevertheless, 21 states along with Guam and, yes, Washington, D.C., have legalized recreational marijuana. So, theoretically, pot smokers in Buffalo could be complying with New York law but subject to arrest by federal agents. Go figure.

It gets worse. Because federal law lags, banks cannot deal with marijuana stores – even legal ones – without potentially running afoul of federal laws against money laundering and other crimes. So, like the corner pot dealer, stores will be pressured into running cash businesses.

It’s a crazy, if in some way predictable, set of circumstances. For decades, laws against the sale and use of marijuana have been ignored by millions, and not just blue-jeaned, tie-dyed hippies. Corporate executives have been known to have favored a joint. So have politicians, Democrat Bill Clinton and Republican George Pataki, among them, at least in their youth.

Some hopeful changes are afoot. In October, President Biden said he will pardon everyone convicted under federal law for simple marijuana possession, and called on governors to follow suit.

In Congress, meanwhile, the House last year passed a bill to decriminalize marijuana while the Senate introduced its own bill to do the same. Its prospects remain uncertain.

So does an effort by Senate Democrats to allow marijuana businesses to open bank accounts, which some local governments say will help reduce crime. A similar effort failed last year when Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky objected, calling it one of the Democrats’ “left-wing goodies” and insisted it would make the U.S. financial system “more sympathetic to illegal drugs.”

But that’s only because sale and use of marijuana is still a federal crime – just as the sale and use of alcohol was during Prohibition. McConnell, for what it’s worth, favors bourbon. What is more, he seems to be under the illusion that only Democratic Kentuckians smoke marijuana.

It’s not that the work of legalizing marijuana doesn’t require care. Driving under the influence is a real concern as is the availability to minors. But those issues exist, regardless of Washington’s confusion.

Federal progress is likely to be slow, but you don’t have to be a pot smoker to understand that, as a country, we need to do better on this issue than we have over the past 50 years. Washington needs to wake up.

