The Editorial Board: Investment on Buffalo's East Side could help to ease the rising costs of housing

A convergence of factors has caused the costs of renting or buying a home to spike in Buffalo Niagara. A Buffalo News analysis of Zillow data showed that rental prices have increased by 16% across the region since February 2020.
For housing prices to stabilize, the region needs a larger supply. One ready answer would be for more developers to take a chance on Buffalo’s East Side. There are wide open spaces and it’s in-fill, not sprawl. That makes it cheaper.
A recent News analysis of new home construction in Western New York showed that Grand Island has moved up in the rankings of most popular places to build a home, due to its available open land. By contrast, the pace of new building has slowed in Lancaster, which is running out of open lots.
The East Side, while densely populated in many areas, also has blocks of unused or underused land that is ripe for discovery by developers looking to build.
Dr. Greg Daniel, whose company Kanaka Partners has been working on a proposed mixed-use building on Jefferson Avenue, said in a phone conversation this week that attracting development to the East Side is going slowly. He thinks a greater financial commitment from the state and federal government would bring in more capital to neighborhoods “that are underrepresented.”
There won’t be a U.S. Marshall Plan to rebuild the East Side anytime soon, but New York State’s $65 million investment, called the East Side Corridor Economic Development Fund, is driving optimism.
The University at Buffalo’s Regional Institute has played a leading role in coordinating and implementing what’s known as the East Side Avenues initiative. With the state’s investment and another $8 million contributed by 14 private and philanthropic organizations, the initiative has targeted nine areas on the East Side for revitalization.
Laura Quebral of the Regional Institute wrote in December about East Side Avenues’ approach in an online article for the Brookings Institution. After meetings with members of the community, they came up with a strategic plan to renovate buildings in the East Side’s commercial corridors, reactivate the Central Terminal, improve the Broadway Market, stabilize historic buildings and provide training for residents and building owners in commercial real estate development.
Giving property owners and residents the tools to become developers will promote growth from within the community, rather than relying on outsiders coming to the rescue. Some 80% of East Side residents are Black. Drexel University’s Nowak Metro Finance Lab calculated in 2019 that due to a long history of class and racial divisions, Black-owned businesses in the U.S. averaged $58,000 in revenue, compared to $546,000 for an average white-owned business.
The Drexel lab has taken notice of East Side Avenues, praising its community-based real estate development training program as well as its other facets.
“Buffalo’s East Side Avenues initiative is one of the most ambitious community transformation efforts that we have seen in the United States,” Drexel co-authors Bruce Katz and Colin Higgins wrote.
The Biden administration’s infrastructure funding and Build Back Better agenda will undoubtedly bring more resources to the East Side initiative, which involves multiple approaches, including workforce training.
Further East Side revitalization could follow if the region adopts the transportation plan advocated by Rep. Brian Higgins, who has proposed installing a synchronized traffic signal system that could bring more vehicles to Buffalo’s radial street grid. With more traffic, other development would likely follow.
“There are a lot of opportunities there but it has to be with the right cast of characters” getting involved, the developer Daniel said of the East Side.
Some 95% of the population there lives in a neighborhood of concentrated poverty, according to UB’s Regional Institute. There are both great challenges and great opportunities. The East Side Avenues initiative gives the area a fighting chance, even as it could help in the essential task of keeping housing affordable in Erie County.
• • •
