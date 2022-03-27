The Editorial Board: Investment on Buffalo's East Side could help to ease the rising costs of housing

A convergence of factors has caused the costs of renting or buying a home to spike in Buffalo Niagara. A Buffalo News analysis of Zillow data showed that rental prices have increased by 16% across the region since February 2020.

For housing prices to stabilize, the region needs a larger supply. One ready answer would be for more developers to take a chance on Buffalo’s East Side. There are wide open spaces and it’s in-fill, not sprawl. That makes it cheaper.

A recent News analysis of new home construction in Western New York showed that Grand Island has moved up in the rankings of most popular places to build a home, due to its available open land. By contrast, the pace of new building has slowed in Lancaster, which is running out of open lots.

The East Side, while densely populated in many areas, also has blocks of unused or underused land that is ripe for discovery by developers looking to build.