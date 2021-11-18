The Editorial Board: Infrastructure bill seeks to hide information from Americans

As important as the federal infrastructure bill will be to all Americans, including those in Western New York, it is still a gigantic piece of legislation that allows members of Congress to pack political cherry bombs into its reams of legalese.

These are hidden, and sometimes unrelated, matters that escape public notice until after the bill has become law. Then they explode. Tucked into the sprawling infrastructure bill are new exceptions to the federal Freedom of Information law – a measure that should be expanded, not constricted.

Although FOIA has just nine exemptions, one of them, known as “b3,” is a catchall that exempts records that other statutes require to be withheld. While no comprehensive list of those exemptions exists, a 2010 report by ProPublica found that agencies cited more than 240 laws invoking b3 over two years, according to the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press. That speaks to Washington’s craving to keep secrets from the citizens who empower them and whom they represent. Sadly, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is no exception.