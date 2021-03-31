The Editorial Board: Infection rates increase as Covid-weary New Yorkers prematurely declare victory

President Biden is pleading. The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is begging. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is warning and the rising numbers of infections are confirming: We should still be wearing masks.

Poloncarz sounded that alarm on Tuesday following the funeral of a friend who had died from Covid-19. Infections and hospitalizations here are rising, he said. Students in particular are testing positive at a worrying rate which, among all residents, has risen to 8%.

“Folks, this is serious,” he said. “This is not going away, and we need to be better.”

Among the problems is that too many people, here and around the country, have decided the crisis is over. It isn’t. Fast-spreading vaccines are powerful and effective but the risks today are higher for the unvaccinated as new, more infectious variants of the novel coronavirus circulate.

In some states, elected officials have wantonly ended public health measures, tacitly endorsing behavior that is likely to kill more people. In those places, politics continues to trump public health and common sense. They have elevated selfishness over community, despite the consequences.