The Editorial Board: Indifference, taxes, federal policies help weaken New York’s clout in Washington

How much better off would New York have been if just 89 more people had bothered to fill our their census form?
How much better off, too, if former President Donald Trump hadn’t choked off the immigration, including refugees, that typically help to support this state’s population?
And how much better off if New York wasn’t such a high-tax state, especially at a time when it has become easier to work remotely?
But here we are. Even with a largely stable population, Census figures show that New York and six other states will lose one congressional seat each while Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon each gain one seat and Texas gets two.
Had 89 more people filled out census forms in New York, the state would have kept all 27 of its congressional seats while Minnesota would have lost one. Instead, New York’s congressional representation will fall to 26, leaving it politically weaker as other states gain clout.
New York has been on a downward slope for decades. The state held 45 of Congress’ 435 House seat after the 1930 census – more than 10% of the chamber’s total. It has never gained seats since then, sometimes holding steady but usually giving up seats, including the five lost after the 1980 census. After the 2022 elections, New York will hold just over 6% of House seats. It’s been a depressing slide.
It’s not only taxes and immigration, though they seem, at least anecdotally, to account for a healthy share of the loss. Some of it is weather. The advent of air conditioning made southern states more palatable to many northerners who had tired of the winter grind. Some of it is opportunity, though that is linked to taxes and other costs of living.
Regardless, with the exception of California – by far the nation’s most populous state, but another known for its high taxes – the states losing representation are in the Rust Belt: In addition to New York, they are Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia – a political mix of red, blue and purple.
We know the old adage about insanity – doing the same thing over and over while expecting a different result. New York needs to make itself more economically hospitable while continuing to push Washington for increased levels of refugee resettlement.
And while it can’t directly affect the weather, it can recognize that the crisis of climate change also creates potential benefits to New York, as well as other Great Lakes states. Buffalo, along with Duluth, Minn., has been cited as a likely climate refuge – no rising seas, no hurricanes, no wildfires. That’s a card New York must learn to play.
In the meantime, it would be wise to continue the essential work of controlling its spending and taxes and increasing the economic opportunities that will attract people to this beautiful state.
