The Editorial Board: Indefensible silence on Niagara Falls police shooting

Unacceptable doesn’t begin to cover it. A police shooting, under any circumstances, demands maximum transparency, not obsessive secrecy. Yet, in Niagara Falls, Mayor Robert Restaino kept his constituents in the dark for more than a day and, even then, was parsimonious with information that was due to residents.

On Tuesday, nearly 96 hours after the shooting, police and the mayor finally filled in more of the gaps. The information they shared makes the delay all the more puzzling. Body camera video shows police shooting a suspect who charged them with a knife in his hand.

A similar situation in Buffalo earlier this year was promptly made public and showed police acting not only professionally, but compassionately to a suspect in the midst of a mental health crisis.

So why the mayor’s secrecy, which could do nothing but make people wonder if there was something to hide? Indeed, Restaino belatedly acknowledged that the process was not ideal, but insisted on Monday – three days after the shooting – that because “some facts were not connecting,” it was better to say little.

That’s wrong. It wasn’t an all-or-nothing situation – not when a public employee shoots someone. Transparency builds and protects trust. From the start, police should have been telling the public as much as it could – including names and the fundamental fact of a shooting involving a police officer – while acknowledging any continuing uncertainties. It’s the minimum city residents had a right to expect.

But until Restaino finally opened up Tuesday, even the names of those involved had been closely guarded secrets. There was no word on whether the individual who was shot had been charged with a crime or even the street where the confrontation occurred. The two officers involved, identified Tuesday as Lt. Joseph Scibilia and Officer Greg Paul, were placed on administrative leave. No charges had been filed against the suspect as of Tuesday afternoon.

Even at the news conference, though, city officials remained oddly closed-mouthed about some of the details, declining to reveal how many shots were fired, how many times the suspect was shot or where on his body he was shot.

That man was identified Tuesday as Reginald D. Barnes, 29. He remained in critical condition in a Buffalo hospital. One of the policeman suffered what police described as minor injuries.

It took the city 29 hours even to acknowledge that a police officer had shot someone. The first news release offered disturbingly little information about a “domestic call” near Niagara Falls Boulevard and 80th Street.

The statement offered no indication that an officer had shot anyone or why the person needed to be taken to a hospital. On Saturday, police did finally acknolwledge that an officer had shot a man, but Police Superintendent John Faso said that “all press inquiries must go through Mayor Restaino’s public information officer.” Until Tuesday, no further information was forthcoming.

This was Restaino’s first such high-profile event, so perhaps it’s fair to cut him some slack. Here’s hoping, then, that there isn’t another one and, second, if there is, that the mayor has the lessons of this mishandled episode.

