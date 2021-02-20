The Editorial Board: Increasing supplies may soon lessen the chaos of scheduling vaccine appointment

So, now, it’s a race and Western New York is gearing up for it. First it was how to develop a vaccine that would protect humanity against a devastating new virus. Now it’s producing enough of the elixir to meet the demand and then, most crucially, getting it into the arms of the millions who are wise enough to want it.

It’s that last part that is proving challenging, in an infuriating sort of way.

Go to the state website and you’ll see a list of places that, for the most part, have no appointments available. One location might offer them, as long as you have the desire and ability to drive an hour or two or three. If you’re lucky, you might even secure the appointment before the website blows up and makes you start over.

Or go to the website of one of the pharmacies that are offering the vaccine. It may tell you that an appointment is available closer to home, then – like Lucy with the football – snatch it away because it has no openings available for the required second shot.

Grrrr.

So it is in a sprawling, nationwide effort to accomplish the daunting task of delivering two shots into some 330 million arms – about 19 million of which belong to New Yorkers. Incredibly, what has been disjointed and frustrating may soon start working better.