The Editorial Board: Increase in violent crime shows the need to maintain able and accountable police

The surge in homicides and gun violence this year, in Buffalo and in cities across the country, sends a clear message: We need police. The men and women who sign up to wear a badge and fight crime are society’s best hope for protecting ourselves from law-breakers who have little regard for human life.

Police are not perfect. Some hide behind the badge to act irresponsibly or criminally. Officers need to be trained properly and held accountable for their actions on the job. But the “defunding the police” movement tends to paint all officers with the same brush. Creating broad and cynical stereotypes – whether about police or people of certain races, ethnicities, religions or social classes – is always unfair and counterproductive.

President Biden convened a meeting at the White House last week to address the national spike in homicides. Biden announced a plan to crack down on illegal gun sales and to allow localities to use $350 billion from the American Rescue Plan to hire more police officers and invest in new law enforcement technologies. That’s a fitting response to what is happening on the country’s city streets.

Homicides set historic highs across the country in 2020, caused by myriad factors. The onset of the coronavirus pandemic meant cutbacks in community policing, with fewer officers able to walk the streets.