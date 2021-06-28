The Editorial Board: Increase in violent crime shows the need to maintain able and accountable police

The surge in homicides and gun violence this year, in Buffalo and in cities across the country, sends a clear message: We need police. The men and women who sign up to wear a badge and fight crime are society’s best hope for protecting ourselves from law-breakers who have little regard for human life.
Police are not perfect. Some hide behind the badge to act irresponsibly or criminally. Officers need to be trained properly and held accountable for their actions on the job. But the “defunding the police” movement tends to paint all officers with the same brush. Creating broad and cynical stereotypes – whether about police or people of certain races, ethnicities, religions or social classes – is always unfair and counterproductive.
President Biden convened a meeting at the White House last week to address the national spike in homicides. Biden announced a plan to crack down on illegal gun sales and to allow localities to use $350 billion from the American Rescue Plan to hire more police officers and invest in new law enforcement technologies. That’s a fitting response to what is happening on the country’s city streets.
Homicides set historic highs across the country in 2020, caused by myriad factors. The onset of the coronavirus pandemic meant cutbacks in community policing, with fewer officers able to walk the streets.
There was also a national backlash after police officer Derek Chauvin’s murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. That set off a summer of protests that in some cities strained police resources while also sapping morale among officers.
At the same time, legal gun sales rose during the pandemic and statistics from police stops across the country showed an increase in illegal guns.
The State Legislature in early June passed a bill that would outlaw “ghost guns,” firearms that have no serial number or manufacturer stamped on them and therefore cannot be traced. A signature from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo can turn this much-needed bill into law.
As we have noted before, “defunding the police” is a toxic piece of political messaging that can do real harm to the communities that its purveyors wish to help. Defunding and reforming are different things. Police can’t be allowed to abuse their power and run roughshod over vulnerable citizens. There is also a clear benefit to providing more funding to mental health services so that police can focus more of their energies on preventing and stopping crime rather than intervening in mental health crises.
People living in poorer ZIP codes are generally more vulnerable to violent crimes than those in more upscale neighborhoods. Living with the sound of gunfire on your block makes you want more law and order, not less.
In New York City, the leader in the race for mayor is Eric Adams, a former police captain who rejected calls to divert money from police. During his campaign, Adams often repeated the line: “The prerequisite for prosperity is public safety.”
Specifics on India Walton’s approach to policing remain to be seen. The Democratic Party’s nominee for mayor prefers to say “reallocation of resources” rather than defunding.
“Mental health services, community centers, after-school programming, things like that will cause a natural reduction in crime,” Walton said last week.
Each of those programs needs support, but funding them shouldn’t be a zero-sum game where every dollar for an after-school program takes away a dollar from the Buffalo Police Department.
If Walton becomes mayor, her approach to crime needs to account for the sobering facts of violence in Buffalo, which recorded 47 homicides this year, as of Monday. A News analysis found that shootings in the city through May 22 were up 139% compared with the average over the past decade.
Whoever the mayor is, Buffalo can’t afford to weaken its police force at a time when violent crime on the streets puts our safety at risk.
