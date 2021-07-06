The Editorial Board: Increase in Covid-19 infections shows the dangers posed by the unvaccinated

If this doesn’t get the attention of the vaccine-resistant, it’s hard to know what will.

A story in Monday’s News, quoting Dr. Anthony Fauci, reported that 99.2% of recent deaths from Covid-19 – about as close to all of them as you can get – occurred among the unvaccinated.

Get it? If you get a shot proven to be effective, with no serious side effects in the overwhelming majority of cases, it’s just about impossible for you to die from this disease. If you don’t get it, you could die and before you go, you could infect other unvaccinated people in your circle.

In Erie County, about 54% of people over 12 years old are fully vaccinated. That’s better than the national rate of about 48%, but infections, while still low, are starting to rise again as the Delta variant makes inroads among the unprotected. The six-county region of Western New York has recently seen an uptick, more than doubling from about six new cases a day to 13 over the holiday weekend. While that’s not an alarming figure on its own, it’s a reversal of the hopeful trend of declining numbers of cases. Cases are up statewide, as well. It’s not a good sign.