The Editorial Board: Increase in Covid-19 infections shows the dangers posed by the unvaccinated

If this doesn’t get the attention of the vaccine-resistant, it’s hard to know what will.
A story in Monday’s News, quoting Dr. Anthony Fauci, reported that 99.2% of recent deaths from Covid-19 – about as close to all of them as you can get – occurred among the unvaccinated.
Get it? If you get a shot proven to be effective, with no serious side effects in the overwhelming majority of cases, it’s just about impossible for you to die from this disease. If you don’t get it, you could die and before you go, you could infect other unvaccinated people in your circle.
In Erie County, about 54% of people over 12 years old are fully vaccinated. That’s better than the national rate of about 48%, but infections, while still low, are starting to rise again as the Delta variant makes inroads among the unprotected. The six-county region of Western New York has recently seen an uptick, more than doubling from about six new cases a day to 13 over the holiday weekend. While that’s not an alarming figure on its own, it’s a reversal of the hopeful trend of declining numbers of cases. Cases are up statewide, as well. It’s not a good sign.
Part of the problem is that the Delta variant is the most transmissible and virulent one yet. And, while transmission rates are far lower than they were just a few months ago, the reason is that so many Americans have already done the right thing – for themselves, their families, their communities and their country – and gotten their shots. Those people are helping to protect those who won’t do the same.
You’re welcome.
It’s a deadly serious matter, as the response of some of the country’s Republican governors documents. For reasons that may include exaggerated suspicions of government and science, Republicans are among those least likely to be vaccinated. Those governors are pleading with the residents to be immunized. Here’s how Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson put it Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union”:
“We are in a race,” he said. “If we stopped right here, and we didn’t get a greater percent of our population vaccinated, then we’re going to have trouble in the next school year and over the winter.” While 48% of Americans are fully vaccinated, just 32% of Arkansas residents are immunized.
Echoing Hutchinson’s worries were West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, who sees a significant problem among younger residents. “Hopefully, reason will rule,” Cox said.
That’s questionable. A Washington Post-ABC News poll recently reported that nearly three-quarters of those who have not been vaccinated said they probably or definitely would not be inoculated. It’s a prescription for disease, death and new economic strife.
Some small share of the unvaccinated may have medical reasons to avoid the shots, but that’s all the more reason that other resisters need to get over their increasingly reckless refusal. As with the measles shot, children who can’t safely take that immunization count on others to do their part. When they don’t, the immune-compromised pay the price. It’s a fact of life on planet Earth and one we could do something about if more people were more thoughtful.
Part of the problem in Erie County and Western New York is the disparity in vaccination rates, with many people of color receiving the shots at a disproportionately low rate. White residents, meanwhile, constitute a greater share of those who are vaccinated than they do of the overall population.
The problem with lagging vaccination rates is that they invite the Delta variant to “pounce,” as an expert at the University at Buffalo put it.
“With the reduction in restrictions and an increase of a contagious variant, that does mean that people who are susceptible are at an increased risk,” said Dr. Peter Winklestein, executive director of the Institute for Healthcare Informatics at the University at Buffalo.
Erie County is trying to reach those who are unvaccinated, but the program, which relies on telephone conversations, has run into snags. While it has delivered shots to 1,100 residents, some who have sought vaccination have had to wait months and some are still waiting.
Part of that problem, said Kara Kane of the Erie County Health Department, is that some people may not be answering phone calls to schedule a shot. “We are asking all people who have called in for this service to please answer the phone for unknown numbers,” Kane said. “This is the only way we have to reach them.”
These are problems with a deadline, as the Delta variant becomes more common. It threatens the unvaccinated with serious illness, the possibility of long-term symptoms and death. Because vaccinations are never 100% effective, some people who have been inoculated may become sick. But, unless they are one of the .08%, they won’t die.
The most troublesome part of this challenge is those who have sufficient information but still refuse to do their part to smother this threat. Their friends, families and others of influence need to help them understand the difference between sensible concern and stubborn, willful defiance.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.