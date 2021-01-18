The Editorial Board: Inconsistent designations threaten state’s power to respond to the pandemic

State officials should not be surprised by complaints about the arbitrary nature of the color-coded zones imposed in order to flatten the pandemic curve.

The state launched its microcluster initiative so it could act in regions with high infection rates. Orange or red designations call for curtailing gatherings, banning indoor dining or, in the case of the "red zone," shutting down nonessential businesses and activities and limiting schools to remote-only instruction. Yellow is cautionary. There are currently no red zones in the state, though much of Erie County has been designated orange.

But the system is failing. Even though Erie County has the lowest average Covid-19 positive rate among the five counties in Western New York, it is the only one subject to “orange zone” restrictions. That invites litigation. Indeed, it already has.

Compare that to the Mohawk Valley. It has New York’s highest average test rate, but none of its counties is operating under an orange zone. Moreover, a portion of Chemung County has remained orange since October, yet its Southern Tier region has the state’s lowest coronavirus rate.