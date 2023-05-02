Racist name-calling in any context is utterly unacceptable, but it is downright disgusting when an adult uses such language toward children, in the presence of other children.

One such adult directed what has been described as “racist and disgusting hate speech” at Native American athletes from Lake Shore High School last week during a boys’ lacrosse game at Williamsville South High School.

The perpetrator of these actions should never be allowed to attend scholastic sports of any nature, let alone another lacrosse game. Moreover, this person’s presence among young people should be questioned. No one wants their child to be the subject of such taunts, or allow other children within earshot to be encouraged to spew such hatred.

Seneca Nation of Indians President Ricky Armstrong Sr. pointed out that Lake Shore High School has a significant number of students who are Seneca and that “we cannot and will not accept this behavior from anyone and hope that this individual is held accountable for their blatantly racist taunts.”

In a video supplied to The Buffalo News, a man’s voice can be heard shouting “you’re an animal” and “you’re a bunch of savages” as students played on the field.

Armstrong also noted that this incident occurred in the wake of a recently implemented and long overdue New York State law barring schools across the state from adopting Native American names, logos and mascots for their sports teams.

The Board of Regents’ action gives New York State schools two years to fall into compliance, or schools will face unsustainable loss of state education aid along with the ouster of their superintendents. The Iroquois Central School District will have to drop its team name, “Chiefs.” Similarly affected: The Cheektowaga Central Warriors, the Tonawanda Warriors and the Indians of West Seneca West High School.

Children taunt each other, at times mercilessly. But they are, by definition, as yet unformed individuals. It is the hope and expectation that they will soon grow to become responsible adults who are kind to others, respecting all cultures and traditions, no matter how unfamiliar.

Lacrosse, in particular, should be held in high regard. As the oldest organized sport in North America, it has been played by the continent’s Indigenous people since the 12th century. Williamsville Central School District is correct, as district officials indicated, to investigate the matter and bar attendance from athletic events “for individuals who cannot adhere to our policies and expectations.”

It’s hard to imagine any place where such individuals would be welcome.

• • •

