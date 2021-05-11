The Editorial Board: Incentive programs and family doctors are needed to get adolescents inoculated

With all due respect to Amber Heard, Shaquille O’Neal and other celebrities urging the public to get vaccinated, pediatricians and primary care doctors are trusted voices that are known to their patients. They can play a vital role in getting more young people – and adults, for that matter – to accept the wisdom of being inoculated against a virus that triggered a pandemic.

Teens can be particularly difficult to convince of the need to get their shots. They tend to think they are invincible at their age, with many years stretching ahead of them. Some are vaccine hesitant, others just indifferent. Dr. Richard Charles summed it up in The News’ story last week: “How do we get the ‘maybes’ to do it?”

Then there is the fact that younger people statistically are less likely to experience the worst effects of Covid-19 if they catch the virus. Anti-vaccine activists like to promote that idea, blending it with misinformation about the “dangers” of being vaccinated.

With every jab delivered, our region moves closer to herd immunity and the promise of open schools, full-capacity churches and concerts, and the shedding of masks. Anyone wishing that their life returns to something like the old normal must embrace the facts about vaccine efficacy.