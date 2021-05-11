The Editorial Board: Incentive programs and family doctors are needed to get adolescents inoculated

“Roll out the barrel, we’ll have a barrel of fun,” goes a line from “Beer Barrel Polka,” a hit song during World War II.
The Erie County Health Department is rolling out barrels of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses in combination with local breweries, offering free beer to those who get inoculated against Covid-19.
Its “Shot and a Chaser” program has attracted national media attention and versions of it are being tried in Connecticut, New Jersey and elsewhere.
That’s fine if you’re over 21, but how can people not old enough to drink get in on the fun? In New York State, the major vaccines are available for ages 16 and up. The Pfizer shot on Monday was approved for use in youngsters aged 12 to 15.
Beer coupons are not the answer for anyone under 21, so how about a shot with a Monster Energy chaser? Free tickets to movies, amusement parks or concerts? As health officials prepare to inoculate younger people, some creative incentives are called for.
There’s also the less exciting but very effective vaccine delivery system known as the family doctor. Several primary care physicians told The News last week they are gearing up to deliver doses to their patients. Some complain that they were not part of the process earlier, but it’s better late than never.
With all due respect to Amber Heard, Shaquille O’Neal and other celebrities urging the public to get vaccinated, pediatricians and primary care doctors are trusted voices that are known to their patients. They can play a vital role in getting more young people – and adults, for that matter – to accept the wisdom of being inoculated against a virus that triggered a pandemic.
Teens can be particularly difficult to convince of the need to get their shots. They tend to think they are invincible at their age, with many years stretching ahead of them. Some are vaccine hesitant, others just indifferent. Dr. Richard Charles summed it up in The News’ story last week: “How do we get the ‘maybes’ to do it?”
Then there is the fact that younger people statistically are less likely to experience the worst effects of Covid-19 if they catch the virus. Anti-vaccine activists like to promote that idea, blending it with misinformation about the “dangers” of being vaccinated.
With every jab delivered, our region moves closer to herd immunity and the promise of open schools, full-capacity churches and concerts, and the shedding of masks. Anyone wishing that their life returns to something like the old normal must embrace the facts about vaccine efficacy.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has announced vaccine incentives such as free tickets to baseball games and retail store discounts.
The governor of West Virginia, Jim Justice, proposed that the state give $100 savings bonds to 16- to 35-year-olds who get a Covid-19 vaccine. And Rowan University in New Jersey will give $1,000 to each student who gets vaccinated.
New York State should not need to hand out cash to convert the young and the hesitant. But partnerships with the private sector – breweries, theme parks and other purveyors of fun – along with prodding from family doctors can get more young people to roll up their sleeves and help move the needle toward herd immunity.
