The Editorial Board: In wake of Cuomo book, Albany bill draws a needed line for state workers

“Any public official who uses taxpayer-funded staff to pad their personal bank account is misusing state resources and abusing their official power,” Wallace said.

We are pro-book. Cuomo’s father, Mario Cuomo, was a gifted wordsmith whose books and speeches are still read today. According to the U.S. Senate’s official website, 42 of the 100 sitting senators have written books, including New York’s Charles E. Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand.

But a politician’s book project becomes problematical when state resources are diverted toward creating it. Andrew Cuomo was paid a $5.1 million advance for “American Crisis.”

Wallace says that some staffers doing work on Cuomo’s book were also involved in decisions about the state’s controversial nursing home projects during the initial surge of Covid. She rightly calls that “an inherent conflict.”

No government staff person should be “volun-told” to do work that their boss profits from. This bill is a welcome corrective.

• • •

