The Editorial Board: In wake of Cuomo book, Albany bill draws a needed line for state workers

When aides “volunteered” to assist with former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s book on his leadership during the Covid-19 crisis, many didn’t feel their work was voluntary.
“Volun-told” is how State Sen. Todd Kaminsky puts it. Kaminsky, a Democrat from Nassau County, and Assemblywoman Monica P. Wallace, D-Lancaster, are sponsoring a bill that would prohibit state officials or lawmakers from asking their staffers to work on nongovernmental tasks.
The legislation would set needed boundaries between doing one’s official duties and performing extracurricular chores for the boss’ enrichment or re-election.
“American Crisis,” the book Cuomo wrote last year, was initially OK’d by the state’s Joint Commission on Public Ethics. But the commission’s staff recently rescinded its approval of the book and moved to have Cuomo return the profits, though the Attorney General’s Office publicly questioned its authority to enforce clawing back the money.
Wallace sits on the Assembly Judiciary Committee, which released a report on complaints against Cuomo, who resigned in August amid allegations of sexual harassment. The report included details about state employees’ time used in preparation of the book. Some unnamed staff members told investigators they worked on it during office hours; one said the book work took him away from responding to Covid-related issues.
“Any public official who uses taxpayer-funded staff to pad their personal bank account is misusing state resources and abusing their official power,” Wallace said.
We are pro-book. Cuomo’s father, Mario Cuomo, was a gifted wordsmith whose books and speeches are still read today. According to the U.S. Senate’s official website, 42 of the 100 sitting senators have written books, including New York’s Charles E. Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand.
But a politician’s book project becomes problematical when state resources are diverted toward creating it. Andrew Cuomo was paid a $5.1 million advance for “American Crisis.”
Wallace says that some staffers doing work on Cuomo’s book were also involved in decisions about the state’s controversial nursing home projects during the initial surge of Covid. She rightly calls that “an inherent conflict.”
No government staff person should be “volun-told” to do work that their boss profits from. This bill is a welcome corrective.
