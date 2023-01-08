The Editorial Board: In Tuesday's speech, Hochul should refocus on trust in government

Gov. Kathy Hochul gives her second State of the State address on Tuesday, and the first ever given by a woman elected to the office. It’s an auspicious moment, but that and $2 will get her a cup of coffee. Many issues require her attention. Here are some of them:

• Trust in government: When Hochul assumed office in August of 2021, she cited a goal of restoring New Yorkers’ faith in Albany. A recent Siena College poll makes clear that she still has work to do.

It is hardly surprising that Hochul didn’t turn that ship around in just 17 months, given the punishment that voters have absorbed in recent years. Consider:

Three top state officials – former Comptroller Alan Hevesi, former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver and former Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos – have gone to prison for crimes involving the abuse of their offices. Two governors – Elliott Spitzer and Andrew Cuomo – resigned under pressure regarding their conduct. Another Senate leader, Joseph Bruno, had his criminal conviction overturned on appeal, but his actions were nefarious, even if the courts concluded they weren’t criminal.

That doesn’t count the array of rank-and-file legislators who have been convicted of crimes or chased out of office for misconduct. Changing voters’ view of state government will take more than a few months. It will also take focus and transparency. It will be interesting to see how Hochul addresses this issue on Tuesday. She clearly needs to.

•Crime: At her inauguration last week, Hochul said crime would be on her list this year. She specifically cited gun violence and a rise in hate crimes, the worst of which occurred May 14 in Buffalo.

It would be an important topic anyway. Hochul’s election victory was comparatively narrow and came after Republican candidate Lee Zeldin pounded her over rising crime. Still, some context: As Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn recently observed to The News’ Editorial Board, crime is up around the country, in both red and blue states. And, despite rising crime rates, New York remains a safer state than most.

• Affordable housing: That isn’t an issue solely for the poor, but increasingly for the middle class. The problem is especially acute in New York City, on Long Island and in Westchester County, but costs have risen in Western New York, for both buyers and renters.

Here, the problem may be easier to attack, given areas such as East Buffalo, where vacant land is available. There may also be a ready way to help put people in new homes, based on the work of the Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corp., which buys and rehabilitates foreclosed and abandoned homes and sells them to individual owners. But, as it stands, too many New Yorkers are having trouble finding an affordable home.

• Climate change: New York recently finalized the scoping plan regarding its efforts to temper and adapt to a changing climate. There should be little doubt at this point about the need for such a program, given the evidence of increasingly powerful hurricanes, droughts, destructive wildfires and, yes, a historic blizzard.

Albany is pushing big changes in a compressed period, and as essential as they are, it will be necessary to better inform New Yorkers about those plans and to commit to some reasonable level of flexibility regarding when and how the state meets its goals. This is something new. It is unwise to assume we know today exactly how to wean the state from fossil fuels while ensuring access to the energy needed to heat homes, prepare meals and protect the economy.

• Open government: Think of this one as an adjunct to the issue of increasing trust in government. New York’s laws on open government and freedom of information are insufficient. Too often, they are ignored, in part because the penalties for doing so are virtually nonexistent.

Case in point: Although New York abolished the section of law that hid police disciplinary records from the public, many police agencies in Western New York resisted providing them to reporters who submitted requests under the Freedom of Information Law.

Transparency encourages trust in government. Lack of it raised suspicions, and especially in a state with New York’s record of official deceit.

Many other areas would benefit from Hochul’s attention Tuesday and later in the month, when she releases her proposed 2023-24 state budget. Among them are taxes and the related issue of population loss. Buffalo’s unfortunate record as an incubator of illegal debt-collection scams shows the need for a state law requiring licensing of such businesses.

“I didn’t come here to make history,” New York’s first female governor said at her inauguration last week. “I came here to make a difference.” Attending to issues such as these will help her accomplish that laudable goal.

Hochul’s speech is scheduled for 1 p.m. in the State Assembly chamber. It will be livestreamed on the governor’s website.

• • •

