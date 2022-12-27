The Editorial Board: In the storm's wake, time to thank the helpers and assess response

Anyone who thought they’d seen the worst winter’s fury could produce was proven wrong over the past few days. During a “Christmas weekend that wasn’t,” one of the deadliest blizzards Western New York has ever experienced buried streetscapes, stranded motorists, left thousands without light or heat and killed at least 34 people in Buffalo and Niagara counties.

The deaths number more than the toll taken by the notorious Blizzard of ‘77, which caused 29 fatalities. The count from this storm may continue to rise.

These are records nobody wants to see broken. But they were and the response was nothing less than heroic. Buffalo and other hard-hit communities are beyond grateful for the efforts of those who helped make sure the grim statistics weren’t worse.

With the winds abated and the snow machine – for now – turned off, the region is digging out, looking to rising temperatures to provide some relief.

In the meantime, a somber assessment of the blizzard’s impact has begun, one made brighter by inspiring stories of human kindness and near-superhuman efforts to assist those caught up in the storm’s misery.

As always, first responders had to put their own holiday plans on hold. Plow drivers, health care workers, emergency personnel, public safety officers and utility workers are expected to snap into action at these times – and they did. But it’s important to keep in mind that they are no more able than anyone else to overcome ferocious white-out conditions, and they risk adding to the toll of accidents and even deaths if they venture out when it’s just too dangerous.

Thankfully, we have better technology than we had in ’77, including spot-on weather forecasting and the ability to communicate online. That’s how a housebound North Buffalo couple, Davon and Erica Thomas, successfully gave birth to their baby girl, Devynn Briell Thomas, helped by a four-hour Facebook chat session with two doulas. Though the two professional labor assistants could not reach through the phone to assist with the birth, they were able to offer expert instructions and – most important – a nurturing presence to the frightened young mother.

Social media turned out to be an unexpected hero of the storm. An ad hoc public Facebook group, Buffalo Blizzard Response, was quickly set up and had just under 20,000 members at last count. This is the group reached by the Thomases, along with many stranded motorists, hungry hospital workers, people lacking essential medication and dozens of others needing assistance. A scroll through its posts is a (mostly) heartwarming read, filled with hundreds of “Thank you!” updates.

The sheer impossibility of being able to get to people like the Thomases was the reason a call for volunteer snowmobile drivers was issued by the City of Buffalo and other regional emergency response teams. Here, too, are found countless stories of volunteers who helped distressed residents, stranded healthcare workers and vital supplies get to where they needed to be.

It is not a criticism of Western New York’s public servants to laud the efforts of volunteers in a situation like this. Indeed, local government helped coordinate volunteer efforts. And residents should not be surprised that clearing streets for everyday travel was, at least initially, secondary to “life safety” plowing to get to motorists stranded in vehicles, help emergency personnel respond to medical calls and help National Grid gain access to power stations.

While it’s human to want to employ a catchy name like “Storm of the Century,” one need only look at the hundreds of photos and videos that have been shared to see just how brutal this weather event was.

In the weeks to come – with further storms likely in the wings – it will be important to figure out how the response could be strengthened, especially in terms of medical emergencies. One obvious place to focus attention is how to better protect the safety of essential workers and, should they be endangered, their children.

And is it too much to hope that people will think twice about taking to the roads when they really don’t need to – and they’ve been told of the danger?

In the meantime, we must thank our public servants, health care professionals and all who helped temper the horrific impact of the storm. Among them were public works and emergency workers from around they state, coming from as far as Nassau County on Long Island.

For many, this was a Christmas to sacrifice so that others could wait in safety. And we are grateful.

• • •

