The Editorial Board: In the age of athlete empowerment, Eichel can force his way out of Buffalo

On Wednesday, Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams said team doctors were not comfortable with Eichel having the surgery because the procedure has never been done on an NHL player.

Eichel said he was forced to defer to the team’s medical decision.

“I’m under contract with this team and they definitely hold a lot of cards on what I can and can’t do,” he said.

The Sabres hold some cards when it comes to Eichel’s contract, but don’t bet the ranch against Eichel finding a new hockey home if he follows through on wanting out of Buffalo. Eichel could file an injury grievance through the NHL Players’ Association, which could result in a hearing by an arbitrator and a chance to have the surgery if his side wins.

Otherwise, it may appear that Eichel doesn’t have much leverage. He has a no-movement clause in his Sabres contract that will take effect after the 2021-22 season, which means he will then have a say in whether he may be traded and to which teams. Even then, nothing in his contract permits him to force a trade.