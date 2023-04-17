Millions of Americans were shocked last week when Republicans in the Tennessee State Legislature voted to expel two Black Democrats while opting against the same autocratic treatment for a white female Democrat.

It was a jarring moment, but it shouldn’t have come as any great surprise. Extremism and its partner, intolerance, are ever more common in American politics and demonstrably worse on the right. The evidence is glaring, and not just in Tennessee. It’s right here in Erie County, too.

Last year, Republican voters here saw as acceptable a congressional candidate who admired Adolf Hitler. That’s extremism normalized.

This year, meanwhile, the party’s 2023 candidate for county executive is a political novice mainly known for spewing offensive and outrageous conspiracy theories. Sadly, that puts Chrissy Casilio somewhere in today’s Republican mainstream.

It’s worse than a shame. It’s also a threat. The loss of civility and seriousness harms not only the parties that practice it, but the country’s frayed fabric.

Republicans’ problems predate the appearance of Donald Trump – see Richard Nixon’s “southern strategy” and Newt Gingrich’s political bomb-throwing – but Trump ignited the bonfire. Here was a man who, as president, couldn’t bring himself to denounce American Nazis, who repeatedly lied about a stolen election and who fomented an insurrection at the national Capitol.

So, how shocking could it be that Tennessee Republicans casually voted to expel two Black Democratic members who had the temerity to demand action on guns, only days after a massacre at a private Christian school in Nashville? Democracy demands the right to dissent, but too many Americans – left and right - are living in what amounts to ideological bunkers.

The two members – Justin Pearson of Memphis and Justin Jones of Nashville – were quickly returned to their state offices by the unanimous votes of their local governments. To keep the seats, they will have to win special elections.

To be sure, the two men and the white member, Gloria Johnson of Knoxville, broke procedural rules with their protest. The Republican majority might justifiably have rebuked them. But even then, the trio’s views on guns – not to mention protecting the lives of children – are in line with those of the vast majority of Americans. So, who are the extremists?

The same goes for abortion. Americans overwhelmingly support safe access to legal abortion. Republicans haven’t cared about that, either, though they may be starting to regret that form of extremism. Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, voters have repeatedly punished them, even in deep red states.

Meanwhile, in Erie County, the Republican Party’s inexperienced candidate for county executive has publicly floated idiocies on social media such as one suggesting that Damar Hamlin’s near death during a Bills game was somehow related to the illness suffered by the team’s co-owner, Kim Pegula. She also promoted the vile and debunked claim that the online furniture company Wayfair was involved in child sex trafficking. That’s extremism warped by conspiracy mongering.

If ever the county executive seat was ripe for taking, it is this year as the incumbent Democrat, Mark Poloncarz, seeks a fourth term, something no predecessor has achieved. And all they could come up with was a novice candidate who spouts absurdities? Maybe she’ll show voters something worthy of consideration, but it’s a bad start.

Too many Republicans today think that succeeding in politics means adopting Trump’s recklessness. Buffalo’s Carl Paladino is still a fan, as he recently made clear to the New York Post. It was Paladino who, during his 2022 campaign for election to the 23rd Congressional District, was found to have admired Hitler’s ability to excite a crowd. He lost the race but dominated the voting in Erie County. How is that possible, but for an acceptance of extremism?

None of this, of course, is to promote Democrats as paragons of anything. Some are loudly committed to their own brand of intolerance, but what we see happening in Tennessee and Florida, which just made abortion all but impossible, and even in Erie County exists on a different and more worrisome level.

It’s unsustainable. By allowing its extremist members to dominate, the party is undermining itself as well as the country, which needs two honorable parties, each to check the other. Chaos and conspiracy mongering are not governing strategies.

