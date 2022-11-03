The Editorial Board: In rejecting a debate, Letitia James insults voters

In the runup to Tuesday’s elections, the following state incumbents, all Democrats, debated their Republican opponents: Sen. Charles Schumer, Gov. Kathy Hochul, Comptroller Tom DiNapoli.

Who’s missing? Attorney General Letitia James. The powerful incumbent – the bane of misbehaving Republicans and Democrats, alike – refused to step up to debate her opponent, Michael Henry. It’s a decision that reflects poorly and her and insults the voters of the state.

Debates aren’t always enlightening, but they count as a sign of respect, both for voters and for the greater needs of democracy. To be sure, they can be risky, especially for credible incumbents who have the option of basking in the glow of their high office. Challengers typically have the most to gain simply by appearing on the same stage as a highly placed incumbent, though they can – and do – risk showing themselves to be lacking.

Some famous debates of the past highlight the minefield that debates can be for those who stumble: In 1976, then-President Gerald Ford unaccountably denied that the Soviet Union dominated Eastern Europe. Jimmy Carter beat him. In 1992, then-President George H.W. Bush looked at his wristwatch while Bill Clinton was speaking, as though he had somewhere better to be. Clinton beat him.

On the other hand, 1988 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Dukakis helped to sink his campaign with a wonky response to a death penalty question couched in a hypothetical assault of his wife. Al Gore sighed during a debate with George W. Bush in 2000. Bush beat him.

It can be treacherous, but that’s part of the value. Voters can glean information about a candidate’s demeanor, knowledge, standards and more during a high-pressure clash with an opponent.

That was a risk that Henry was willing to take. What he lacks is political experience, having never held public office. Attorney general is a high office to begin a career – even for a commercial litigator with a Manhattan address. That’s a fact that a good debater could have highlighted, and James is surely that – sharp, fast on her feet and with a strong record to defend. How many attorneys general can boast that they have taken on a sitting governor of their own party and a former president of the other party?

It can only leave voters shaking their heads. What could so able and experienced a public official have to fear about debating her opponent? Perhaps there could have been a cost to her for debating, but there’s a cost to avoiding it, too.

This page endorsed James and we remain convinced she is the better of two credible candidates. But it’s wrong that she turned her back on what has become a rite of the American political system. She should have debated.

• • •

