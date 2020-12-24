The Editorial Board: In Christmas pause amid pandemic, gratitude’s a practice worth cultivating

“We often take for granted the very things that most deserve our gratitude.” – Cynthia Ozick, author
Christmas celebrations may be more subdued than usual this year. Covid-19 restrictions don’t allow much room for large family gatherings. And going wassailing? Forget about it.
A quiet Christmas is a good time to take stock of things for which we can be grateful. Gratitude helps shift our focus from ourselves to others, providing a tonic for sagging spirits in the Year of Coronavirus.
The loss of lives and livelihoods due to Covid-19 has been devastating. Still, the “new normal” gives us new appreciation for the way we were, as well as for the people working to get us back there.
If absence makes the heart grow fonder, there could be a Summer of Love in 2021. Not a repeat of San Francisco in 1967, but after the Covid-19 vaccines have immunized enough of the population to resume some degree of normalcy, there will be a rush to socialize again. It won’t all happen at once – there won’t be sirens blaring to announce that Covid is over, unleashing flash mobs in the streets – but when social distancing fades away and social mixing starts, our pent-up demand for socialization will cause many to dive into the nearest sea of humanity.
It wouldn’t surprise us to see another Woodstock festival open for business. (Does anyone know if Max Yasgur’s farm is still on the market?) Who wouldn’t want a good crawl in the mud with 400,000 of your closest friends?
In addition to returning to offices, retail stores and restaurants, we’ll be flocking to churches, theaters, museums and the other spaces that we have missed these many months. Music lovers yearn this Christmas to hear a choir perform the Hallelujah Chorus, or to see “The Nutcracker” on stage.
In addition to realizing we are people who need people, there are many aspects of pandemic life that inspire gratitude, for things mundane as well as profound.
Anyone who lost their senses of taste or smell while suffering from Covid-19, or who struggled for breath, has an acute appreciation of those daily privileges.
Not all heroes wear capes, but many wear masks. The front-line health care workers who risk their lives to heal the sick, many of whom are infected with a deadly contagion, have forever earned our appreciation. Doctors, nurses, EMTs, medical aides and technicians, pharmacists – the list is long of medical professionals who inspired us in 2020.
Then there are the scientists who labored to develop vaccines for Covid-19 in record time, an overnight success story 30 years in the making. Scientists have worked for three decades on the mRNA technology that was used to create the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines that have begun their rollout in the U.S.
Whether saying a prayer, lighting a candle or practicing mindfulness while shoveling snow, gratitude and hope for a brighter 2021 will enhance anyone’s Christmas.
• • •
