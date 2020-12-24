The Editorial Board: In Christmas pause amid pandemic, gratitude’s a practice worth cultivating

“We often take for granted the very things that most deserve our gratitude.” – Cynthia Ozick, author

Christmas celebrations may be more subdued than usual this year. Covid-19 restrictions don’t allow much room for large family gatherings. And going wassailing? Forget about it.

A quiet Christmas is a good time to take stock of things for which we can be grateful. Gratitude helps shift our focus from ourselves to others, providing a tonic for sagging spirits in the Year of Coronavirus.

The loss of lives and livelihoods due to Covid-19 has been devastating. Still, the “new normal” gives us new appreciation for the way we were, as well as for the people working to get us back there.

If absence makes the heart grow fonder, there could be a Summer of Love in 2021. Not a repeat of San Francisco in 1967, but after the Covid-19 vaccines have immunized enough of the population to resume some degree of normalcy, there will be a rush to socialize again. It won’t all happen at once – there won’t be sirens blaring to announce that Covid is over, unleashing flash mobs in the streets – but when social distancing fades away and social mixing starts, our pent-up demand for socialization will cause many to dive into the nearest sea of humanity.