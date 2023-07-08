There’s an affordable housing crisis throughout the country. Evictions are rising, and so is homelessness. In recent years, this crisis has come home to Buffalo – long known as a place where renting and even owning is an easier lift than in many other similar-sized cities.

That hasn’t been true for at least a decade, and the situation is worsening. Between late 2019 and late 2022, the median monthly rent in Buffalo rose from roughly $970 to $1,230. That’s a spike of more than 26%, and eviction filings in all eight Western New York counties exceeded rates from before the pandemic. In fact, as of November, Erie County’s eviction filings not only exceeded Rochester and Syracuse, but were more than in Manhattan, Queens and the Bronx. More than 5,700 eviction cases have been filed in Erie County this year.

In Buffalo, high poverty rates make this as much of a low-income problem as a high-rent situation – the median household income of renters in the city is $28,105 – but the results are the same: homelessness and despair. Buffalo’s Common Council has formed an Affordable Housing Task Force, which had its first public meeting on June 28. It will be crucial for city leaders to add quick action to these talks, because hopes of help from New York State have faded, at least until the next legislative session.

During the now-ended 2023 session, New York legislators had several tenant protection laws to consider, as well as Gov. Kathy Hochul’s ambitious New York Housing Compact, which aimed to add 800,000 new units statewide in the next 10 years.

None of it passed, including “just cause” eviction legislation and other tenant protections. Not even an emergency rental aid program got through. As for Hochul’s housing package, that met with bitter resistance from suburban lawmakers, opposed to mandatory zoning changes that might allow more affordable housing in their districts.

Hochul – and the Legislature – should not give up on making this plan work, though it will have to be tweaked, and there may be new fiscal considerations that will lower its aspirations. Still, affordable housing is bound to heighten in urgency with time. It’s not something New York State leaders can continue to neglect.

There are issues to address on the income side of this equation, as well. Rent allowances for recipients of public assistance have not increased in nearly two decades. Especially now that pandemic-era relief programs – which provided financial assistance, as well as eviction protections – are in the rear-view mirror, it is time for city, county and state leaders to look at ways to help close the gap.

Given the state’s inaction on housing, it is also possible for Buffalo – as other U.S. cities have done – to step in with tenant protections, including some version of rent stabilization. There must be a way to make these protections fair for both landlords and renters. In other cities, including New York City and Philadelphia, tenant protection measures are credited with keeping eviction filings down – as much as 30-40% below pre-pandemic levels.

And while it is true that Buffalo is working to expand and improve its low-income housing inventory – an essential step in controlling rents – clearly this is an immediate crisis, one that can’t wait for buildings to be completed.

The June 26 meeting is a good start. But it will take more than meetings.