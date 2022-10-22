The Editorial Board: In a time of inflation, United Way needs the generosity of Western New Yorkers

Most people know the brand, United Way, but not many people really understand the range of services the United Way of Buffalo & Erie County actually provides.

Through wide-ranging services and support to other nonprofits, the organization educates the public on healthy nutritional choices for infants and mothers, provides early learning and development, workforce training and financial literacy. From its efforts on behalf residents identified by the acronym ALICE – Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed – to its work toward equity in Western New York, the United Way of Buffalo & Erie County focuses on the greater good of the community.

As the organization’s 2022 drive opens, it’s important for the community to understand that, even as individuals deal with the challenge of rising costs, so does the United Way. Your donations remain essential.

The disruptions of the Covid-19 pandemic created higher levels of demand on the United Way, but it also gave greater visibility to the network of partners that helps enable the United Way’s successes. It’s appropriate that the United Way and its philanthropic partners are being recognized on Nov. 16 by the Association of Fundraising Professionals with the Outstanding Philanthropy of the Year Award. The recognition is in honor of their role in the Western New York Response Fund, which included several local foundations address the unprecedented challenge.

The United Way activated a variety of donors – those who gave money, time or in-kind gifts – to support its Covid relief efforts. Significantly, this model of a stable of partners, leveraging differing strengths and networks to rapidly respond to crisis, turned out to be a playbook for the community response to the tragic May 14 Tops supermarket shooting.

Within days, the United Way partnered with the Community Foundation and other local foundations to launch the Buffalo Together Community Response Fund, which has raised more than $5.5 million to date. Similar to the Covid Response Fund, the United Way is managing the online giving portal for the larger community to donate to this essential effort. The United Way generated more than $1.7 million in donations from 150 organizations and 2,000 individuals in just four months.

After the initial emergency response phase, during which small grants were issued to 86 Black-led nonprofits doing front-line work, the effort has transitioned into a long-term effort to drive systems changes within the community around that Jefferson Avenue Tops. The United Way continues to participate as part of the steering committee that will guide the future direction of the fund.

Beyond the Buffalo Together Fund, the United Way has helped to mobilize volunteers and in-kind donations to support relief efforts in East Buffalo. The organization also used its communication channels and partnership with 211 Western New York to help inform the community about available resources, critical at a time of crisis to let families know if they are eligible and how to access 24/7 services.

The United Way also relaunched its 21-day Racial Equity Challenge with a new web-based version to make it easier to access and more easily highlight specific content especially relevant in this moment, as United Way CEO Michael Weiner said. The organization also held a virtual panel discussion in July titled, “Unpacking 5/14: A Community Conversation,” to help participants explore the systemic roots of the attack through the lens of Racial Equity Challenge topics. It is available online throughout the year.

Those unexpected challenges – the Covid-19 pandemic and the shooting at Tops – underscore the indispensable role of the United Way. But its value to the community goes beyond crisis response. It makes a difference in the quality of life here every day, every year.

Weiner is absolutely right. The crisis of the Covid-19 pandemic and tragedy of the May 14 Tops shooting brought into focus the importance of the United Way’s reach. Its invaluable work in East Buffalo had begun before the tragedy struck and continues today. Give to the United Way.

