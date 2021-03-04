The Editorial Board: In a neighborhood already under stress, developers need to reach out to residents

Upset residents in Buffalo’s Fruit Belt neighborhood last week offered a timely reminder to Southern Tier Environments for Living and others who plan development projects: They need to check in with folks.

One would assume that such advice need not be repeated, or even mentioned the first time around. Any developer, especially on projects that might spur controversy, can attest to the need for constant communication. Head to the churches, join the local community Facebook forum, and spend money on a media campaign that reaches the community that will be impacted. Don’t just put flyers underneath doors, or post messages in conventional spaces.

STEL, a Dunkirk-based nonprofit, wants to construct an apartment building and 11 new houses in the city’s Fruit Belt neighborhood as part of its laudable mission to provide services and affordable housing for those with mental illness, special needs and other disabilities. The project would be implemented in two phases.

Despite working with the Fruit Belt Community Land Trust and the city, residents pushed back. No matter what the nonprofit may have believed, the people who live in the neighborhood say they did not know about the plans. The lengths the nonprofit says it went to does not really matter. In this case, perception rules.