The Editorial Board: In a neighborhood already under stress, developers need to reach out to residents

Upset residents in Buffalo’s Fruit Belt neighborhood last week offered a timely reminder to Southern Tier Environments for Living and others who plan development projects: They need to check in with folks.
One would assume that such advice need not be repeated, or even mentioned the first time around. Any developer, especially on projects that might spur controversy, can attest to the need for constant communication. Head to the churches, join the local community Facebook forum, and spend money on a media campaign that reaches the community that will be impacted. Don’t just put flyers underneath doors, or post messages in conventional spaces.
STEL, a Dunkirk-based nonprofit, wants to construct an apartment building and 11 new houses in the city’s Fruit Belt neighborhood as part of its laudable mission to provide services and affordable housing for those with mental illness, special needs and other disabilities. The project would be implemented in two phases.
Despite working with the Fruit Belt Community Land Trust and the city, residents pushed back. No matter what the nonprofit may have believed, the people who live in the neighborhood say they did not know about the plans. The lengths the nonprofit says it went to does not really matter. In this case, perception rules.
Residents and the Buffalo Planning Board, whose members tabled the discussion but left the public hearing open, voiced their displeasure. The neighborhood, adjacent to the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, has struggled to maintain its historic and cultural identity. Longtime residents are tired and frustrated with having to deal with parking problems stemming from Medical Campus workers trying to find somewhere to put their vehicles without paying. Some developers act more like opportunists because of the burgeoning campus. It is up to STEL, or any other entity interested in the neighborhood to build trust.
Planning Board Vice Chair Cynthia Schwartz works at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. She talked about the great opportunity for the Fruit Belt neighborhood but cautioned about the concerns surrounding the project. It needs an inclusive approach.
Getting to that goal is made more difficult when the president of the Fruit Belt Advisory Council, Dennice Barr of Grape Street, says that communication has been insufficient. Planning Board Chairman James Morrell said the pandemic made that difficult but, as he acknowledged, not impossible: There aren’t that many houses within a one-block radius of the project site.
Communicate. That’s the key.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank-you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.