It came as a surprise, although maybe it shouldn’t have. Medaille University and Trocaire College announced in August that they had established a cooperative agreement that could – at some point – lead to a merger of the two schools. First, though, they needed to engage in a lengthy process to examine the issues.

That lengthy process took about eight months. On Tuesday, the colleges announced their merger, with Medaille subsuming itself into the Trocaire brand. It’s a creative and bold decision, and very likely the right one, benefiting both institutions. But it’s still bittersweet.

Medaille’s history in Buffalo traces to 1875, nearly 150 years ago. It has gone though at least two other iterations since then, formally taking the name Medaille in 1968. The institution is deeply ingrained in the life Buffalo and, while the school will retain much of its character, starting in August, students’ diplomas will announce their graduation from Trocaire College, not Medaille University. It marks a turning point the history of education in Buffalo.

It has long been evident that colleges and universities – especially private institutions – were facing a critical time. That’s true around the country and especially so in the eight counties of Western New York, home to 21 colleges and universities. With enrollments falling and costs rising, the need to re-engineer post-secondary education is as necessary as it is unpopular. And it’s happening.

Earlier this year, Hilbert College in Hamburg announced that it is acquiring Valley College, a small, private institution with campuses in Ohio and West Virginia. It serves adult students in transitional life situations.

It’s all about the arithmetic. The number of high school graduates is declining even as the cost of attending college has increased. The inevitable consequence is fewer students entering college.

As difficult as the situation is, it’s likely to become worse as the projected “enrollment cliff” of 2025 approaches. Starting then, the number of 18-year-olds graduating high school is forecast to fall dramatically and for the foreseeable future. Thus, many colleges face a stark choice: adapt or wither. Medaille and Trocaire have opted the former.

Before the fall semester, Trocaire will acquire all of Medaille’s facilities, programs, faculty, staff, students and athletic teams, pending approval of sanctioning agencies.

No change in tuition or fees will occur, said Medaille’s interim president, Lori Quigley, and the students will retain all their credits. No immediate changes are planned in extracurricular activities, she said, and Medaille’s athletic teams will continue to be known as the Mavericks. Still, it’s wise to expect further changes down the road.

It’s not just private colleges that are being stressed. New York’s public universities, including SUNY Erie Community College and SUNY Buffalo State University, are under tremendous strain. They have an advantage that private colleges lack – taxpayers – but they must also contend with the often ugly influence of politics.

Some institutions may have an easier time of it, but even they need to acknowledge the changing landscape. Canisius College, for example, wants to attract lower-income, first-generation students among other nontraditional populations, the college’s new president, Steve Stoute, recently said.

It's the arithmetic.

• • •

