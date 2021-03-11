The Editorial Board: Improving broadband is a key to making Biden relief bill pay dividends in WNY

Winston Churchill was quoted as saying: “If you put two economists in a room, you get two opinions, unless one of them is Lord Keynes, in which case you get three opinions.”

President Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Act into law on Thursday. There is no shortage of opinions among economists about what the package’s long-term effects will be. Will it drive up the national debt to unsustainable levels? Cause inflation? Will people getting stimulus checks spend the money or park it in savings? Practitioners of “the dismal science” all have different answers.

We share some of the reservations, but the money – greater in scope than the New Deal – has the potential to transform this region for the better. A Buffalo News report calculated the program will pump $1.15 billion into the Buffalo Niagara economy. In other words, a new “Buffalo billion.”

Unlike the New York State development program with that name, the Biden rescue plan puts the biggest chunk of money directly into consumers’ hands. When those at the lower end of the economic rung receive money they tend to spend it, meaning it goes directly to stimulating our economy.