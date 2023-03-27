Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget has more than a few hard-sells for the general public, ranging from an ambitious climate plan to settling on a final revision to the state’s bail laws, but one area that will hit the pocketbooks of college students, their parents and guardians is also controversial but nonetheless worthy of implementation – with caveats.

It’s called differential tuition – read tuition hike, although for only a few years – and it makes a difference to students already saddled with college loans who might view it as another piece of luggage piled onto an already heavy load.

The University at Buffalo and the SUNY system’s three other university centers must make sure that isn’t the case, and that students not already receiving loan assistance, or only a meager amount, aren’t priced out of their educations.

The advantage is that the additional revenues will bolster the ability of those four centers to attract top faculty, including the kind of researchers that will raise the profiles of UB and Stony Brook, which Hochul has designated as flagships. That goal – educationally and economically valuable – doesn’t come for free.

The governor’s budget seeks an annual tuition increase of up to 3% a year for five years for the state’s SUNY schools and up to 6% for the four large university centers in Buffalo, Stony Brook, Albany and Binghamton.

Neither the State Senate nor Assembly included the item in their one-house bills. It’s an unfortunate omission.

It is difficult to imagine UB achieving flagship and Top 25 public research university status without the predictable source of funding the differential tuition plan would allow, let alone support the top-tier, diverse researchers who would help weave this dynamic intellectual fabric as a national research hub.

This effort deserves support as long as it is coupled with the promise from university officials – and UB officials say they already have systems in place – to ensure students do not fall off the financial aid cliff.

It may require out-of-the-box thinking that includes community groups directing students to where they can find financial support. Those who have worked their way through college and/or taken out loans know that even a small increase can make a huge difference – in this case up to $420 per year, or $210 per semester at UB. Tuition today for state residents is $7,070 per year and would apply to the 47% of UB students who do not qualify for financial aid.

We trust the higher education institutions would work even harder to keep students on track.

Where the investment benefit would be directed? The answer, according to UB President Satish Tripathi, is more research, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities. Efforts would be made to encourage graduates to pursue careers in New York State.

“Flagships and university centers around the Northeast typically have different tuition caps than other state schools, so this is a recognized practice,” Tripathi said. Beyond that, about 90 of the nation’s 144 research institutions benefit from differential tuition, according to SUNY.

Hochul first proposed the tuition differential in 2022, when she named UB and Stony Brook as SUNY’s flagships. She challenged both to increase the federal research grants they bring in to $1 billion each by 2030. That goal does not happen without the commitment by the governor which already includes $100 million in state aid to help both universities construct new engineering buildings. UB has also launched an effort to recruit 200 tenure-track faculty in the next two years to advance its research and diversity goals.

SUNY Chancellor John King has urged legislators to incorporate the differential tuition plan as a critical element for the future success of the four universities. He is correct. As King noted, SUNY’s university centers bring $1.5 billion in research activity to the state each year – “and we have opportunities to attain even more in fields like artificial intelligence, renewable energy, engineering and health care.” All are key areas of UB research.

Carefully implemented, differential tuition can work well for all, including students and taxpayers. Legislators need to keep that in mind as the April 1 budget deadline looms.

