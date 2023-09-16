Amherst Town Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa raises an interesting question: Does an Amherst hotel project still deserve $1.15 million in tax breaks?

Under the original case made by Uniland Development Co., the consideration from the Amherst Industrial Development Agency was merited – and granted – because the Hampton by Hilton was a “tourism destination” hotel.

In a recent court filing, however, the company stated most of the hotel’s business is connected to the University at Buffalo North Campus. So which is it? And would either merit the same taxpayer-funded incentive?

Kulpa recently pondered whether to provide the statement about the hotel’s university connection to the town’s IDA and ask whether the company remains in compliance with its IDA agreement.

He should do exactly that.

Over the years industrial development agencies have been reluctant to claw back incentives given to companies based on promises of jobs, economic value, etc. Yes, there have been some exceptions, but too few to call it standard. When the Amherst IDA terminated the remaining property and sales tax breaks it had awarded to Bureau Veritas, which did not meet job goals, it set the right example.

Perhaps it’s time to give Uniland’s tax breaks another look. The company’s observation about the hotel’s UB customer base came in a lawsuit filed in August and reported by The News’ Stephen T. Watson. Uniland argues that the Town of Amherst “improperly” closed a portion of Amherst Manor Drive where the Hampton Inn is located. That action blocked off the most direct route from the hotel to the UB North Campus via Amherst Manor and Millersport Highway.

The town closed this road section as part of the development of the 716 Health medical complex. Guests traveling between the hotel and the campus can take an alternative route, according to town officials. Uniland and the town are now trying to work out those issues.

Uniland deserves mention as the only developer to respond in 2017 to a request for proposals seeking interest in constructing a hotel on a 3-acre parcel next to the rink complex. But then the company in June 2018 claimed it could not proceed on the project unless the Amherst IDA issued nearly $1.2 million in property, sales and mortgage-recording tax breaks.

The company’s reasoning for the request: to offset the hotel’s $14.4 million cost, despite a state law that says hotels and other retail projects are ineligible for tax incentives. Uniland countered that the hotel qualified under an exemption for tourist attractions, citing youth and amateur hockey players and their families coming in from out of town. It touted the hotel’s universal design and accessibility and USA Hockey’s commitment to bringing more sled-hockey tournaments to the Northtown Center if the hotel were constructed.

Critics argued that Amherst already had plenty of hotels in the area of Maple and Sweet Home roads and argued against the need to subsidize another one. Still, Uniland was able to win a nearly unanimous vote in its favor in 2018. Michele Marconi, then the IDA’s vice chair, was the only dissenter, arguing that Uniland had not demonstrated it needed tax breaks, and that the hotel’s location lent it a competitive advantage.

Now Uniland says that the road closing, which Kulpa said was done at the request of the state Department of Transportation, has cut off connection to UB and harms the hotel. But if that Hampton Inn mainly serves the UB North Campus, Kulpa says it didn’t merit the tax breaks given the many hotels already in the area.

It’s a persuasive argument. If the hotel is a “university destination,” why was the public asked to help subsidize the project?