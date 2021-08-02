The Editorial Board: If state condo law creates tax unfairness, then the Legislature should fix it

A state law that creates dramatically different tax bills for similar properties is under fire by local and state officials who feel it robs them of revenue. Before legislators and local officials jump to conclusions, they should make a better case.
Here’s the situation: Some homeowners in Amherst, Clarence and Lancaster purchased single-family homes in nice neighborhoods, on nice-sized lots that provided one giant perk: Instead of being assessed as standard single-family homes, these properties have been assessed as condominiums. The property tax saving are significant.
For example, Sean and Linda Walsh’s ranch-style home along a bicycle trail and on the edge of Lorall Lake in Lancaster is assessed at $540,000, matching the home’s fair market value. But four miles away sits a similar home with the same $540,000 market value but an assessment of $328,000 – just 61% of the other house’s figure.
Such knowledge would pique any hardworking homeowner. It has raised the attention of municipal officials who argue that homeowners taking advantage of the condominium assessment are not paying their fair share.
Defenders of the condominium assessments say homeowners with condominium status often pay homeowners association fees that cover the cost of private roads and infrastructure within the community.
That makes the fairness question simple: Are condo owners simply paying the homeowners association for services instead of localities? Or does the tax break exceed the costs that homeowners associations are picking up?
Critics point out that these same homeowners are also using municipal roads and services but are not paying the same assessment as non-condo homeowners.
The condo statute was added to the state real property tax law five decades ago. Its goal was to protect renters in high-rise buildings in New York City in case building owners tried to convert the apartments to units for sale. It treats condominiums as an apartment complex for tax purposes, basing assessments on potential rental income and not market value.
The problem is that the statute did not restrict benefits to New York City. It also did not limit the law to units within a multistory structure. Developers and property owners across the state eagerly adopted it. It was only about 15 years ago that lawmakers updated the rule to essentially prevent owners of single-family homes from joining together to convert their residences to condominium status.
Advocates are focusing their efforts on freestanding, single-family homes on typical suburban-sized lots. That narrows the issues and helps to avoid creating different problems.
Some change in the law may be necessary. But it shouldn’t create a new unfairness that makes condo owners pay twice for some services – once to the homeowners association and again to the town or city.
