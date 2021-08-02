The Editorial Board: If state condo law creates tax unfairness, then the Legislature should fix it

A state law that creates dramatically different tax bills for similar properties is under fire by local and state officials who feel it robs them of revenue. Before legislators and local officials jump to conclusions, they should make a better case.

Here’s the situation: Some homeowners in Amherst, Clarence and Lancaster purchased single-family homes in nice neighborhoods, on nice-sized lots that provided one giant perk: Instead of being assessed as standard single-family homes, these properties have been assessed as condominiums. The property tax saving are significant.

For example, Sean and Linda Walsh’s ranch-style home along a bicycle trail and on the edge of Lorall Lake in Lancaster is assessed at $540,000, matching the home’s fair market value. But four miles away sits a similar home with the same $540,000 market value but an assessment of $328,000 – just 61% of the other house’s figure.

Such knowledge would pique any hardworking homeowner. It has raised the attention of municipal officials who argue that homeowners taking advantage of the condominium assessment are not paying their fair share.

Defenders of the condominium assessments say homeowners with condominium status often pay homeowners association fees that cover the cost of private roads and infrastructure within the community.