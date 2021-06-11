The Editorial Board: Howard's agreement with Attorney General’s Office documents his lack of professionalism

We can’t definitively say that Timothy Howard is the worst sheriff in the history of the world – also in the running, after all, are Joe Arpaio, the former sheriff of Maricopa County, Ariz., at least one southern racist and the fictional sheriff of Nottingham. But this much is true: Howard’s relationship with professional law enforcement is as Benedict Arnold’s was to faithfulness: poorly acquainted.

Now, Howard has all but admitted it. Bowing to Attorney General Letitia James, the Erie County sheriff has acknowledged that he has failed to address what the AG’s Office described as “rampant sexual misconduct” by jail workers and has agreed to a system of oversight that will force him to take steps that would have been second nature to an actual professional: Investigate. Act. Report.

It’s late in the game, since Howard will not be disgracing his office for a fifth term and has just over six months to serve. But it’s an important marker, anyway. It leaves a well-earned stain on Howard’s stewardship of his office, puts the next sheriff on notice and sends a message to others who might be tempted to apply Howard’s low standards to their own operations.