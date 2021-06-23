The Editorial Board: How did a longtime political pro like Brown lose to a novice who is largely unknown?

Brown isn’t the first incumbent to wage a “rose garden” campaign, but if this election does its job, he may be the last, at least in low-turnout elections where the voters who do show up are the most motivated.

Maybe his polls were telling him this was the right strategy. Maybe he wanted to seem above it all. Maybe he came to believe in his own inevitability. But two thoughts on that:

• There is no advantage in assuming that voters are always and forever yours. That’s insulting to voters and to democracy. Or, put the other way, there is no disadvantage in shaking hands, kissing babies and listening to what your constituents have to say – that is to say, treating them as though they are important. They clearly are.

• Polling has become suspect. If it were infallible, Hillary Clinton would have defeated Donald Trump and Joe Biden would have clobbered Trump. Democrats would have maintained the size if their House majority last year and the Senate would have fallen comfortably into Democratic hands. None of that happened.