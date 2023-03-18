It’s shocking and disheartening.

Even though the practice has been illegal for more than half a century, there are still Western New York landlords who deny housing by discriminating against their would-be tenants. And their numbers are growing.

Local civil rights organization Housing Opportunities Made Equal (HOME) says that it received more than 415 reports of housing discrimination last year – the most in nearly 40 years and the second-highest level in the group’s 60-year history.

The situation is disturbing enough without also considering that local rents are already soaring to the point where the lack of affordable housing in Buffalo is at crisis point. Fewer and fewer people can pull together the resources to live in a city where nearly one in three are below the poverty line.

The least we can do is make sure discrimination is removed from this frustrating and discouraging equation. Raising awareness is the first step. It’s also essential to support the work done by HOME.

HOME has been fighting for equity since 1963, five years before the 1968 U.S. Fair Housing Act and serves as a first line of defense against persistent housing discrimination. HOME takes complaints, investigates almost all of them, and either works to resolve them with landlords on behalf of tenants or files formal complaints with city, county, state or federal regulators.

Landlords need to know the laws against discrimination and tenants need to be made aware of their rights. It’s this simple: At the federal level, the Fair Housing Act prohibits housing providers from discriminating against people based on their race, color, religion, national origin, disability, gender or familial status. On a local level, Buffalo (as of 2006), Erie County (2018) and New York State (2019) have added laws against housing discrimination based on source of income (e.g. housing choice voucher, public assistance, Social Security checks and county-provided security deposit assistance).

These are solid and comprehensive protections but, too often, landlords and tenants alike are unaware of all or some of them. In addition, discrimination isn’t always blatantly obvious. Often, prospective tenants are simply told that vacancies have been filled, but if those being turned down have a hunch they’re being discriminated against, they should follow up. These hunches very often turn out to be correct.

In many situations, families with children are told they need to pay higher security deposits and it’s common for landlords to refuse to accept Section 8 vouchers and even advertise that fact. This has all been illegal for decades, but it’s still happening in Buffalo in 2023.

Though not the highest category reported in 2022 – that was 128 instances of income-based discrimination – there were 56 reports of racial discrimination, a sad legacy of the region’s decades of segregationist policies and the fact that when housing discrimination was legal, it robbed Black residents of opportunities white residents have long taken for granted. It’s appalling that any such complaints would still need to be made.

Keep in mind that these reports are the tip of the iceberg. In a 2005 survey conducted by the U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) agency, 80% of people who believed they’d been discriminated against on a federally protected basis did nothing about it.

It’s possible that there’s better awareness of avenues for complaints against discrimination in recent years, which might account for a few of 2022’s 415 complaints, but, given trends, it’s more likely that landlords feel emboldened by a tight market to resort to unjust practices.

It’s also possible, though by no means an excuse, that discriminating landlords may not know the practices are illegal. For some strange reason, many who own property in Western New York assume they can do anything they like with it. This has never been true. There have always been federal, state and local laws governing property ownership; just like the laws governing public health, labor, education, transportation and much else, they are there to ensure a safe, equitable and humane society.

Those seeking housing in Western New York are already faced with enough obstacles. Illegal discrimination must not be added to this burden.

Those who feel that they or someone they know has experienced housing discrimination can get free assistance from HOME. Call them at 716-854-1400 or fill out a report online at homeny.org/report-discrimination. Visit HOME in person at 1542 Main St., Buffalo.

