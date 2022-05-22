The Editorial Board: House acts against domestic terrorism, but most Republicans, including Jacobs, object

Four days after a murderous assault in a Black neighborhood of Buffalo, the House of Representatives passed a bill to address the metastasizing crisis of domestic terrorism.

The bad news is only one Republican bucked his increasingly radical party in supporting the bill. The worse news is that it wasn’t Rep. Chris Jacobs of Orchard Park, who represents a neighboring district. He voted against it.

The Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act, which faces long odds in the evenly-split Senate, would create domestic terrorism offices within the Justice and Homeland Security departments and in the FBI. It focuses special attention on threats from white supremacists and neo-Nazis, including those inside law enforcement agencies.

The value of such an effort should be obvious to all at this point. It certainly was to Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, in whose district blood was spilled last Saturday. He voted for the measure. So did Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill. Otherwise, Republicans voted against a measure that aims to do something about a problem that threatens all Americans, regardless of party or district.

The Republican vote is transparently and shockingly political. As Rep. Bradley Schneider, D-Ill., observed in pushing for the vote, a previous version of the bill passed the House by a unanimous voice vote in September 2020. This time, though, partly leaders urged members to vote no, arguing, only days after the murders in Buffalo, that the legislation is suddenly unnecessary.

Indeed, the 207 cosponsors of the bill included three Republicans who then voted against it: Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Fred Upton of Michigan and Don Bacon of Nebraska. What’s changed?

Here are some possibilities:

The midterm elections are coming up in less than six months, and Republicans smell a majority. The party’s leaders don’t want to antagonize its base, which includes a large segment that supports the poisonous idea that Democrats are seeking to replace white citizens with people of color.

It is a vile manipulation, yet a national poll conducted by Associated Press and NORC in December found that nearly half of Republicans agree to at least some extent that there is a deliberate intent to “replace” white, native-born Americans with immigrants. Like the lie that Donald Trump really won the 2020 election, a large number of Republicans have bought into it. It is a big voting bloc.

That doesn’t mean that those Republicans – or anybody – endorses the violence that occurred in Buffalo last week, but it is impossible to ignore the fact that the suspected killer, Payton Gendron, specifically cited “replacement theory” as a motivation for the attack. Nor can anyone easily ignore a previous poll showing that nearly three in 10 Americans, including 39% of Republicans, agreed that “if elected leaders will not protect America, the people must do it themselves, even if it requires violent actions.”

Jacobs expressed horror at the shooting in a press release explaining his vote, but his opposition sounds like party boilerplate: “tragedy is not a reason to pass a flawed policy,” “bad laws and problematic policies are given a good name to ease their passage and stifle reasonable debate,” “could be used to investigate political enemies and infringe on the civil liberties and constitutional rights of Americans.”

It is possible, of course, to have legitimate concerns about any piece of legislation. But why now and not two years ago?

It would be easier to credit Jacobs had he not already showed himself to be a go-along guy, particularly in his decision to amplify the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrectionists by voting against some of the presidential electors. That insurrection and the subsequent acquiescence of representatives such as Jacobs count as the single biggest infringement on constitutional rights in memory.

Here’s what else Jacobs had to say in his press release: “We as a Congress must work better to develop actual, tangible solutions to the problems facing Americans.”

Good. He can prove he’s serious by taking the lead. This massacre of innocents didn’t happen in his district, but he’s a Western New Yorker and a resident of Erie County. He should care enough about it to show what he’s got. We’ll be looking for his proposals.

