The Editorial Board: Hotel Henry closure, decline of malls point to need to support local businesses

Couples who lost thousands of dollars in wedding deposits told The News of their frustration in being left with nothing. The office of New York State Attorney General Letitia James said over the weekend it was investigating and urged affected wedding parties to fill out an online complaint form through its office.

It’s not clear whether the couples who lost money had any other legal remedies to pursue, but they are fortunate that Jemal stepped in. The developer has managed to keep his Buffalo projects moving forward, including Seneca One tower and Statler City in downtown Buffalo and the Boulevard Mall in Amherst, despite the Covid-19 recession that has been a fact of life for the past 11 months.

Another story in The News last week detailed the hard times being endured by shopping malls, many of which saw their businesses crater thanks to Covid-required restrictions on retail stores. Walden Galleria has more than 40 empty retail spaces. Boulevard and McKinley malls are losing tenants, along with Eastern Hills Mall, where the food court is no longer in session.