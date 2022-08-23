The Editorial Board: Hospitals should help low-income patients, not sue them

Medical debt is a crushing burden nationwide. As of June 2021, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, 43 million people in the U.S. had medical bills totaling $88 billion on their credit reports. Unsurprisingly, Black and Hispanic people, as well as low-income individuals of all races and ethnicities, are more likely to have medical debt than the population as a whole.

In New York State, medical debt and the disparities that come with it are all too evident, in spite of state programs intended to help those whose incomes and lack of adequate health insurance make it difficult or impossible for them to pay their medical expenses.

For example, help is available for those who can’t pay their hospital bills. New York’s hospitals, all of which are nonprofit, benefit from a $1.1 billion Indigent Care Pool and are required to offer financial assistance policies to patients whose incomes are below at least 300% of the federal poverty level.

Instead, many such patients are being sued. Between 2015 and 2020, 112 New York hospitals sued 53,182 patients in civil court, resulting in 2,200 liens on patients’ homes annually and an estimated 2,216 wage garnishments.

According to Community Service Society Vice President Elisabeth Benjamin, “… most of the patients whose wages are being garnished were probably eligible for the state Hospital Financial Assistance law and should not have been sued in the first place.”

The Community Service Society, based in Manhattan, has existed since 1939 with the mission of promoting equity throughout New York. In a recent report, “Discharged into Debt,” it notes that median amount of medical debt sought in the lawsuits was only $1,900 and that hospitals, represented by professional debt collection attorneys – with patients rarely having legal representation – won 98% of the cases on default. This has all the signs of a narrative of helplessness, with patients not adequately educated on their options and not knowing where to turn. In addition, the relatively small amounts suggest that the funds allocated to hospitals to cover such costs for needy patients might have been useful here.

Disturbingly, hospitals issuing lawsuits often end up keeping more of the Indigent Care Pool funds than they disburse. It must be noted that the five New York State hospitals most cited, by far, for suits, liens and garnishing are not located in Western New York, with Syracuse’s Crouse the closest to our region. However, examples were found in every New York county.

These practices should not be happening anywhere in New York State and the Legislature and Senate have both passed a bill to prevent those who need assistance from descending further into financial ruin. The bill, S.6522A/A.7363A, prohibits a lien being placed on a person’s primary residence for medical debt judgments as well as prohibits wage garnishment for medical debt judgments. It’s waiting for Gov. Kathy Hochul’s signature, as is a second piece of legislation, S.2521C/A.3470C, which would require hospitals to disclose additional “facility fees,” which cover overhead, before providing treatment. This bill also makes sense and should be signed.

