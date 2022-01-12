The Editorial Board: Hospitals, schools strain as Omicron threatens our health care infrastructure

Covid-19 continues to rage in Western New York, as the highly transmissible Omicron variant tears through the population, infecting record numbers of people and swelling hospitals though, thankfully so far, not their intensive care units.
And yet, too many people shrug as even rising numbers of children succumb to the virus.
It’s not just here. Hospitalizations for Covid-19 hit a national high this week, with more than 146,000 people admitted for treatment, surpassing even last January’s surge of admissions, before vaccines were widely available. Unsurprisingly, the vast majority of those requiring hospital care are – selfishly and foolishly – unvaccinated.
We know that the Omicron variant is less likely to kill or cause serious illness for those with a full series of shots, including a booster. But the threat exists, even with better treatments than existed a year ago. Breakthrough infections are more common with Omicron, especially for those without a booster shot, and once you’re sick enough to be hospitalized with a respiratory illness, you’re in danger. That includes children, who are being hospitalized with Covid-19 at a record rate.
The numbers tell the unnerving story: As of Wednesday, infections across the country had risen a dizzying 185% over two weeks, according to data reported in The New York Times, while hospitalizations rose 84%. Omicron’s dramatically greater infectiousness is creating a perfect storm of illness that is overwhelming health care systems, including hospitals.
It’s a hammer and anvil threat, as record numbers of patients swamp hospitals at the same time that breakthrough infections are sidelining health professionals, amplifying the stresses. Here, more than 700 health care employees were not at work on one day last week because of Covid-19, forcing providers to plan for additional service reductions. Most of those workers are vaccinated and suffering milder symptoms, but they are still unavailable to treat the sick.
As hospitals become more crowded, the health care system groans and more people die as care inevitably becomes rationed. And it’s not just those infected with the novel coronavirus. Other illnesses go untreated as beds are filled and staffing falters. In Arizona, as National Public Radio recently reported, health care workers are warning that the system is on the verge of “collapse.”
“We’ve had more events where people are having cardiac arrests, or decompensating and getting very sick and even dying in the waiting rooms,” Dr. Bradley Dreifuss, an emergency medicine physician in Tucson, Ariz., said last week.
Some hospitals are once again restricting visits. Among them are Erie County Medical Center and the Veterans Affairs Medical Center on Bailey Avenue. The state’s psychiatric hospitals, including Buffalo’s, are also restricting which visitors are allowed and requiring them to prove they are vaccinated or provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test.
Schools are being overrun by the virus as teachers, bus drivers and others are infected. In North Tonawanda, school officials had to cancel classes earlier this week. Why are some schools worse hit than others? Some of it may simply be bad luck, but an important influence is the level of care members of the community are willing to take.
Reports of the Omicron variant’s milder symptoms may have had an unwanted side effect by lowering the determination of some people to continue the practices known to limit transmission: masking, distancing and hand-washing. It may have convinced some deluded or indifferent portions of the population that they really don’t need to be vaccinated. But they are dying at elevated rates while risking the lives of others they may infect.
All strategies, in fact, remain crucial as the health care system staggers under the weight of this new wave of infections. Indeed, one of them – masking – has taken on a more important dimension. So infectious is Omicron, that cloth masks “are little more than facial decorations,” as Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency room physician and visiting professor of health policy and management at George Washington University, recently told CNN, where she is a medical analyst. “There’s no place for them in light of Omicron.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected soon to recommend the use of N95 or KN95 masks, which fit snugly and, as their names suggest, can filter up to 95% of airborne particles.
The experience of other countries and even some signs here suggest that the Omicron threat may soon begin to recede, but it hasn’t happened yet. And even when it does, its decline doesn’t signal all clear. And we don’t know what may come next. Caution remains essential.
Without that care – masks, distancing and vaccinations with boosters – Americans, including Western New Yorkers, are putting their health care infrastructure under stresses it is not built to withstand.
As Dr. Doug White, a critical care physician at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, recently told NPR: “When hospitals are strained, everyone suffers.”
