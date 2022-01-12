The Editorial Board: Hospitals, schools strain as Omicron threatens our health care infrastructure

Schools are being overrun by the virus as teachers, bus drivers and others are infected. In North Tonawanda, school officials had to cancel classes earlier this week. Why are some schools worse hit than others? Some of it may simply be bad luck, but an important influence is the level of care members of the community are willing to take.

Reports of the Omicron variant’s milder symptoms may have had an unwanted side effect by lowering the determination of some people to continue the practices known to limit transmission: masking, distancing and hand-washing. It may have convinced some deluded or indifferent portions of the population that they really don’t need to be vaccinated. But they are dying at elevated rates while risking the lives of others they may infect.