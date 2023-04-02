A great Buffalo summer just got slightly diminished.

Two of the region’s most iconic warm weather festivals will not take place this year, and it looks like one of them might be gone for good.

First, it was recently announced that Canal Fest would not be held in 2023, but planned to return in 2024. This sprawling weeklong late-July celebration encompasses both Tonawanda and North Tonawanda, bridging a creek and two counties as well as two municipalities. Featuring craft vendors, carnival rides, live music and a car show, this has been a destination for as many as 400,000 visitors.

That much fun is expensive though, and organizers don’t have the fundraising buy-in they had before the pandemic, as lower contributions to last year’s event made clear. As a result, the Fest is on hiatus just as it was about to celebrate its 40th anniversary. When it returns, it might not encompass quite as many activities, but a 2024 comeback is fervently to be hoped for. In addition to its entertainment value, the festival boosted the daily revenue of local businesses by as much as 300%.

Even more troubling, the 22-year-old Elmwood Festival of the Arts looks like it’s shutting down completely. The words on the event’s Facebook page were blunt: “... we have decided to cease producing the festival.”

Held yearly on the last weekend of August, the (usually) four-block-long Elmwood Avenue event was notable for its focus on local artists and craftspeople, a full schedule of music and dance performances and a well-staffed kids’ tent that focused on educational activities. There was also space allocated to Western New York nonprofits – 31 were hosted in 2022 – to provide information about their missions and offerings. This festival had a lofty, inclusive mind-set – it even planted a tree on Elmwood every year to help the event’s carbon footprint. Unfortunately, longtime co-organizers Joe DiPasquale and Tanya Zabinski, who have run the festival since founding it in 2000, were ready to take a break and unable to find anyone to take over.

This is really a sad loss. A key lesson from it is the importance of the volunteers who make these highlights of summer happen. It’s a good bet that many attendees think there are paid employees behind-the-scenes at these massive, often neighborhood-wide celebrations. There usually aren’t. But most event volunteers wear identifying shirts or badges, so if you see them, thank them.

And while some reading this might think, “Well, festivals come and go,” the fact is that in Western New York, festivals do regularly arrive – but they seldom go. Outside of two years lost to Covid, most of the region’s summer events have been operating for decades. Buffalo’s Grease Pole Festival, which celebrates Puerto Rican culture, will be 52 years old when it’s held the third weekend of July at 267 Swan Street. (There will be a greased pole.)

The Greek Festival, this year on June 2-4, is held at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church on Delaware and has been going strong since 1977. Juneteenth, held this year at M.L.K Park June 17-18, was founded in 1976.

Finally, one of Buffalo’s oldest and largest, the Allentown Arts Festival, celebrates its 66th anniversary on June 10-11.

See you there.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.